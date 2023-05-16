Exclusive: Thais Ramone talks about motherhood and a possible return to TV

Life has changed quite a bit for 90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone since we last saw her on TV. Now, she’s a wife and a new mom with two businesses under her belt.

Monsters and Critics recently caught up with the TLC personality who dished about motherhood, and business, and she teased that we may even see her on TV again.

Thais was one of the rare cast members who is well-liked by the 90 Day Fiance fandom, although it didn’t exactly start out that way.

She got some backlash from viewers when she first moved to the US after butting heads with her now brother-in-law. The Brazilian model had hopes of spending some private time with her then-fiance Patrick Mendes, but his brother was always around.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the rocky relationship between the two, and Thais got some heat with some people doubting her intentions.

However, people’s opinions of Thais have changed since she married Patrick and gave birth to their first child — a baby girl name Aleesi.

These days it’s all love for Thais and during our chat, she confessed that the most surprising thing about being on reality TV was “how much there are people who watch and like us.”

Thais Ramone talks about motherhood and a possible TV return

During our chat with the first-time mom, it made perfect sense to delve into the topic of motherhood.

Monsters and Critics: What is the most surprising thing about being a mom?

Thais: Everything changed since I become a mother, I learned that I am stronger than I imagine.

Thais welcomed her daughter Aleesi in November of 2022, but she confessed that since giving birth she hasn’t returned to her home country of Brazil, which means her family has not met Aleesi.

Since giving birth, the former model has been working out, and she is quickly snapping back into model shape, so we wanted to know more about her modeling career.

M&C: Do you plan to continue your modeling career in the US?

Thais: I don’t know if I will have time, I have my business.

However, what she might have some time for, is another reality show, but we’ll have to wait for the details on that.

M&C: Can we expect to see you on TV again? If yes, what details can you tell us?

Thais: Yes maybe, I can’t say more.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone shares the inspiration behind her bikini line

The TLC personality recently released her new hair care line and prior to that she launched her bikini company, so we talked business as well.

M&C: What inspired you to start a bikini company, and, most recently, a hair care line?

Thais: There is a Brazilian woman who has her business here, she inspires me a lot (Camila Coelho). I always liked to design my bikinis and that’s where it started.

And about hair, I’ve always liked to take care of my hair, and I’ve always worked with hair brands and after a long time testing products, I decided to develop my own.

Since moving to the US, Thais has been living the American dream, and she’s loving it.

M&C: What’s your most and least favorite thing about living in the US?

Thais: I love the culture [and] how much Americans value family too. Least, maybe the weather in some states.

