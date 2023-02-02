Thais Ramone is not letting a stubbed toe stop her from getting her daily workout, as proven by her latest post.

The 90 Day Fiance star is trying to get back her pre-baby body after giving birth to her daughter Aleesi a few months ago.

Thais grabbed some gym equipment and recorded herself working out at home since she couldn’t make it to the gym. She was clad in an all-black spandex outfit and proved that she was determined to get back into model shape.

Her workout gear included a black sports bra and matching leggings with a built-in corset that she raved about in another post.

The new mom was fresh-faced in the clip posted on her Instagram Story, and her long hair was pulled back in a neat bun.

Thais had her weights ready to go as she worked out on camera, strengthening her upper body while doing squats.

“working out at home today because I hurt my toe 🥲,” noted Thais in her post, adding that she was going to show a photo of the stubbed toe but “it’s too ugly af.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone promotes DelyFit

The first time mom confessed several days ago that she was ready to get back her pre-baby body, after sharing a throwback bikini photo. Now, Thais is proving that she was serious about working out, despite the small setback with her stubbed toe.

Thais’s workout gear is also helping her to lose the extra pounds as she recently teamed up with DelyFit.

The Brazilian model sported the Women’s Sauna Leggings from the brand which are now 30% off at $44.90 down from $63.90. However, Thais shared an added discount on top of that.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

The leggings are made with polymer materials to promote sweating in minutes once it comes in contact with the skin. It also helps to burn three times more fat and calories while working out.

Thais loves the item, and she shared more details about it in her Instagram Story.

“I’m using this pants and this is helping me a lot with cellulite, the material helps sweat more and consequently burn more calories 🔥.”

She also shared a discount code, “THAIS20” for extra money off the already discounted item.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone claps back at a critic

Thais recently had to clap back at a critic over a comment about her body. The TLC star is three months postpartum and has been spending time bonding with her daughter, Aleesi.

However, it seems Thais’ snapback isn’t going quickly enough for one critic who seemed to think she’s pregnant again.

“Oh my God girl you’re pregnant again I can see your belly…” noted the commenter, who also added, “I hope it’s a boy this time…”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais posted the comment along with a photo of her belly and issued a reminder that she only gave birth three months ago.

“Who here lost the belly before?” asked Thais. “here still trying.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.