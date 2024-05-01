Exclusive interview: Ruben the Cuban sets the record straight on Debbie Aguero drama after 90 Day: The Single Life

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life has finally ended after the longest Tell All we’ve ever experienced.

What hasn’t ended, though, is the drama between two cast members – Debbie Aguero and her flame for Season 4, Ruben the Cuban.

The pair met on a dating site and Debbie headed to Miami with cameras in tow to meet the colorful younger man to see if they would hit it off better than she did with Oussama on 90 Day: The Other Way.

But based on what Ruben has said about meeting Miss Debbie and appearing on the show, things definitely were not what they seemed.

It turns out that the interest between Debbie and Ruben was never more than a business arrangement. He was recruited by her to be on the show – with no intent to actually date or find love.

As viewers endured an excruciating five-part Tell All that was nearly as long as the season itself, any pleasantries between Debbie and Ruben disintegrated. Now, the two are at war.

Ruben the Cuban explains when issues with Debbie Aguero started

At the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, things between Debbie and Ruben went well and he even unveiled a pair of underwear with her face printed all over them.

But the fun times ended soon after that and not because of any conflict between the reality TV “couple.”

Instead, Ruben claims that it all boils down to the timing of a GoFundMe fundraiser that he posted on behalf of an elderly friend.

“This started when I opened up a GoFundMe page for a friend of mine who was in the hospital,” Ruben explained. “I hadn’t seen him in a long time because he lives basically three hours away. He’s 73 years old, no family no kids.”

He continued, “So I went to see him and I noticed the deplorable condition of his house… his roof and so forth and I said ‘Oh my God I gotta do something’ because it’s getting rained on every day and bugs, I mean the holes in the roof are the size of [a] cow.”

Ruben explained that right after posting that GoFundMe so he could help his elderly friend, Debbie “started attacking” him and calling him a “scammer” on social media.

Ruben the Cuban reacts to Miss Debbie’s social media attacks

During our conversation, I read a handful of quotes from things that Debbie Aguero had written about him on social media.

Ruben had the opportunity to react about being called a “con man” and a “scammer” and claims that he was “sucking up” to 90 Day Fiance cast members for some nefarious reason.

Check out the video below to see the full interview with Ruben the Cuban and hear what he said about the claims that have been made against him.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.