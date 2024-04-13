Is Debbie Aguero a fraud? Insider reveals 90 Day Fiance fakery after she takes aim at Ruben the Cuban

Debbie Aguero may not actually be looking for love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

An insider close to Ruben the Cuban claims that the quirky senior reality star may actually be in it for fame instead.

As we head toward Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, Debbie has taken the low road when it comes to her “relationship” with Ruben the Cuban.

She’s been calling him out all over social media with claims that the colorful spinoff star isn’t the real deal.

But we have a hot tip from a 90 Day Fiance insider who brought receipts proving that Debbie isn’t the wholesome person she claims to be on TV.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, our source tells us that Miss Debbie used Ruben for her 15 minutes of reality TV fame, and they shared photographic evidence with us proving that she took advantage of Ruben.

While Debbie has allegedly been pulling the wool over Ruben’s eyes, our source wants to clear Ruben the Cuban’s name in light of Debbie’s recent smear campaign on social media.

90 Day Fiance source exposes Debbie Aguero’s DMs to Ruben the Cuban

In the screenshots seen below, Debbie communicated back and forth with Ruben on a dating site where they met.

Debbie told Ruben, “I need to find someone a least somewhat presentable, there are tons of fake profiles. If you can help me out with someone or even yourself for this reality show I would appreciate it.”

Debbie communicated with Ruben the Cuban on a dating app. Pic credit: Monsters and Critcs exclusive

Apparently, Debbie was just looking for someone to pretend to be interested in her to fulfill her obligations with Sharp Entertainment.

“I just want to finish up the filming and have no expectations whatsoever. Just appear to be interested in me and convince the producer you might like to get to know me or refer me someone that can play the part.”

Another screenshot of Debbie’s communication with Ruben on a dating app. Pic credit: Monsters and Critcs exclusive

Debbie used Ruben to capitalize on her ’15 minutes of fame’

In fact, Debbie went on to tell Ruben that she was focused on furthering her business above all else.

“I’m just concentrating on my future creative arts therapy studio and animal sanctuary and I’m using my 15 minutes of fame to generate funds for it,” she wrote.

Debbie even offered to give Ruben the phone number of her 90 Day Fiance producer, telling him that she’s “pretty” and that he could flirt with her when he and Debbie were “finished.”

Our source tells us that despite offering Miss Debbie the opportunity to clear Ruben’s name on social media and issue an apology, she has continued to post disparaging information about him online.

For his part, according to our insider, “Ruben has only posted positive comments and posts about Debbie and has chosen not to respond to these accusations with dignity.”

Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All airs on Monday, April 15, at 8/7c on TLC.