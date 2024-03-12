90 Day: The Single Life Tell All: Debbie takes aim at multiple castmates, Veronica walks off and Natalie loses it

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life has come to an end, and now, it’s time for our favorite part of the season: the Tell All!

This season, we watched several cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise search for true love.

Natalie Mordovtseva continued to try and make her relationship with Josh Weinstein work; Veronica Rodriguez debuted her fellow 90 Day Fiance love interest; Debbie Aguero dipped her toes back into the dating pool after her breakup with Oussama Aham; Tyray Mollett shot his shot with several women; Chantel Everett traveled all the way to Greece to find herself a new man; and John McManus moved from Nevada to Texas to be with his lady love, Meghan.

While some cast members succeeded in their search for love, some fell flat.

Natalie’s relationship with Josh fizzled out, but it didn’t take her long to call on her now ex-husband, Mike Youngquist. Although Natalie wanted a second chance and a baby from Mike, he turned her down and ended up finalizing divorce proceedings.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Debbie fell head over heels for Ruben the Cuban despite her son Julian’s skepticism; Chantel found a handsome Greek named Giannis overseas; John took the leap and moved in with Meghan and her daughter; Tyray found a few matches after putting himself out there, although he remains a 33-year-old virgin; and Veronica and Jamal’s attempt at long-distance love (while Tim Malcolm expressed his doubts) didn’t seem like it was going anywhere.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All teases on-stage squabbles

Now that the season has ended, we’re going to get some behind-the-scenes tea from the cast, as teased by TLC.

At the end of the Monday, March 11 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, a preview showed us Debbie Aguero getting into it with multiple cast members, including Chantel and another alum, Debbie Johnson.

When Chantel asks her castmates whether there is something “wrong” with her trip to Greece, Debbie wastes no time speaking up.

“There’s nothing wrong with going to Greece, but she doesn’t have to advertise she’s going pantiless,” Debbie proclaims.

“You sent the wrong signals to the men that were around you,” Debbie continues, aiming her comments at Chantel. “You were like, ‘Okay, I’m a piece of meat and I’m desirable.'”

Backstage, Chantel’s mom, Karen, is watching, and suggests that Debbie shouldn’t watch if she feels that way and tells her to wear her own “Granny panties.”

Debbie’s comments earn her a major eye roll from Chantel, who clearly doesn’t agree with her statements.

Veronica Rodriguez walks off stage, Debbie Aguero comes for Debbie Johnson, and Natalie Mordovtseva takes aim at Tim Malcolm

Veronica gets into it with Tim’s love interest, Luisa, who accuses Veronica of calling Jamal “trash” during a night of drinking.

The two ladies duke it out in their native Spanish and their on-stage rift ends with Veronica storming off, telling Luisa to “go to Hell.”

Backstage, Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie Johnson, makes a surprise cameo and is confronted by the other Debbie about her actions.

Debbie Aguero lets Debbie Johnson know that she doesn’t agree with her meddling in Colt’s affairs, but Debbie Johnson isn’t having it.

“Don’t you dare talk about my family! You have no right!” she fires back.

“Then get your name out of my mouth, woman,” Debbie Aguero retorts.

When it’s Natalie’s turn on stage, Tim brings up the fact that Josh slept with her and gave her money but wouldn’t commit to her.

Natalie assumes that Tim is insinuating she’s getting paid for sex and loses her cool.

“Why even talk like that? Tim, are you normal?!” Natalie exclaims.

Those aren’t the only on-stage antics we’ll see in Sunday’s first half — because obviously, there’s a lot to unpack from this season — and we’re ready for the roller coaster ride to commence.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All airs on Monday, March 18, at 8/7c on TLC.