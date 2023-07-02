Exclusive interview: Megan and Charlie Potthast say 90 Day Fiance has brought out the family’s ‘true colors’

The Potthast family drama has been playing out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? for quite some time, and it’s hard to forget that dramatic fight between Andrei Castravet and Charlie Potthast in Season 6.

Last season, we saw very little of Charlie and his wife, Megan Potthast, but they were a topic of conversation nonetheless.

Monsters & Critics recently sat down with the couple to clear the air about all the accusations made against them on the show, and to find out where things stand today.

The outspoken pair did not hold back on their true feelings about the real cause of the rift in the family, and let’s just say all roads lead to Andrei Castravet.

Things have not improved between the couple and the Moldovan native, but Charlie and Megan are not too worried about that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They believe that Andrei is the real reason for the family division, and they gave us some insight into what’s been going on.

Charlie Potthast says there’s one problem in the family and it’s Andrei Castravet

Charlie got slammed for his behavior by sisters Elizabeth Potthast, Jenn Potthast, and Becky Lichtwerch last season, but he revealed that they’ve made some leeway since then.

“I’m cool with all my family, except Libby that’s its– because of Andrei,” said Charlie, who later noted, “We had some issues but… at the end of the day we’re siblings.”

However, their recent feud was triggered by one person–according to Charlie– and that’s his brother-in-law, Andrei.

“The only problem in the family is basically Andrei… he wants to pin Becky, Libby, Jen, all my family members against me,” said Charlie. “When he’s the f**king problem, he’s the a**hole.”

Meanwhile, another relationship that has taken a turn for the worst is the one between Megan and her sisters-in-law.

The mom of four reflected on the close relationship they once had and how things have changed since the show.

“We were really close, Jenn was one of my best friends for over 20 years, and just out of nowhere, just cut off,” exclaimed Megan. “There was no explanation, we still don’t know why.”

Megan Potthast says 90 Day Fiance has brought out the family’s ‘true colors’

Despite everything that has transpired Charlie and Megan are doing just fine and are focused on their marriage and their kids.

And, despite being painted out to be the villains last season, they have no regrets about doing the show.

“It’s brought out true colors and who family is, who friends are,” reasoned Megan. “I’m glad we did it because the people I thought were on my side, or my people, turned out to not be my people.”

Check out Megan and Charlie Potthast’s full interview below.

90-Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.