Megan and Charlie Potthast talk family drama– is Andrei Castravet ‘brainwashing’ the family?

Megan and Charlie Potthast gives update on family drama. Pic credit: TLC

Things have not improved between Megan and Charlie Potthast and their family since we last saw them on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Following a very intense season, they have not been able to mend any bridges and the couple just revealed that they’re still being iced out.

The falling out occurred as a result of Andrei Castravet joining the family business and Charlie Potthast vehemently speaking out against it.

By the end of the season tensions between the two men resulted in a brawl at Chuck Potthast’s home and they all blamed Charlie for instigating the fight. His wife Megan tried to defend her husband amid the drama and her in-laws hurled some hurtful accusations her way and since then, there’s been a rift in the family.

Megan and Charlie Potthast speak on family rift

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars were guests on The Melanated Way with Linda Antwi and they opened up about all the ongoing family drama.

The couple had a lot to say about Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet and how the Moldovian native has caused havoc since coming into the family.

Charlie confirmed that the disconnect for him was the realization that Andrei was using his father, Chuck.

“Not only Andrei but Libby, they, I felt like, were taking advantage of my dad and you know I didn’t think it was right…” explained Charlie. “I feel like I have to speak out, and you know I’m kinda loud and boisterous and they don’t like that, and I get my point across and they don’t like that, and they don’t really have any arguments to counter my arguments and they don’t like that.”

“So now he’s labeled toxic because he speaks up and defends himself and his family, so he’s like labeled toxic” interjected Megan.

Is Andrei Castravet brainwashing the Potthast family?

During their interview, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple spoke out on how much the family dynamic has changed due to Andrei Castravet’s influence.

“Everything’s changed…everything in our family dynamic has changed,” confessed Megan. “Charlie and I – we’re actually going on…21 years together next year--we’ve never had this family drama or fights ever as long as I’ve been around the family. So it’s just like one thing after another with this guy.”

Megan added, “I don’t know if he’s like brainwashing the family or what but they’re all like bowing down to him.”

The pair also shared that things have gotten so bad that they are hardly ever invited to family get-togethers anymore. According to Charlie, they are left out of “Anything that the other siblings are gonna be there [because] ‘oh Charlie’s toxic you can’t be around him.'”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.