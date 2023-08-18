Exclusive interview: Extreme Sisters Jessica and Christina talk close bond and heartbreaking miscarriage

Jessica Dunagan and Christina Manning have entertained us for the past two seasons on their show Extreme Sisters, and we’ve learned that their bond is unbreakable.

However, that bond has definitely been tested over the past few years, especially when Christina’s then-boyfriend John entered the picture.

Jessica’s rocky relationship with John caused strife with her sister, and when Season 2 premiered, we learned that the twins had stopped speaking for three months.

As the season played out, Jessica announced that she was pregnant just as Christina was about to give birth to her first child with John, now her husband.

In the last episode, the couple’s son was born. During the home birth, we witnessed an emotional yet surprising moment between John and Jessica, who finally decided to put their differences aside.

During a recent chat with the brunette beauties, they opened up to Monsters and Critics about their romantic relationships and also revealed a heartbreaking loss that Jessica suffered after the cameras wrapped filming.

Extreme Sisters star Jessica Dunagan opens up about her heartbreaking miscarriage

Jessica and her boyfriend Josh announced that they were expecting a child during Season 2, but we haven’t heard much since the show ended.

For the first time, Jessica revealed to Monsters and Critics that they lost their baby.

“I haven’t let this come out, but Josh and I actually had a miscarriage,” confessed Jessica. “We went to our first ultrasound, and the heart stopped beating the day before.”

“It was a hard time for Josh and I, you know, this is his first child,” said Jessica — who also has a son from a previous marriage.

The TLC star said fans of the show have been asking about her baby, but she wanted to heal before opening up about the heartbreaking loss.

Christina Manning and Jessica Dunagan get real about their relationships

Thankfully, the sisters had reconciled by then, and Christina was able to be there as a source of support.

Meanwhile, Jessica is in therapy as she continues to heal and revealed that she has grown so much since we saw her last.

The Extreme Sisters stars also dished about their romantic relationships, and yes, Jessica and Josh are still together, but admittedly, things are a bit rocky.

As for Christina, she and John tied the knot and are still basking in newlywed bliss with their adorable son, Mac. Christina also has two kids from her previous marriage, and they’re now one big happy family.

Check out our full interview with Jessica and Christina below.

Extreme Sisters is currently on hiatus.