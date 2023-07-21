Exclusive interview: Derek Sherman shares life update after MAFS — says ‘he’s ‘never been happier’

Married at First Sight Season 10 star Derek Sherman had the best intentions when he signed up for the eight-week experiment. However, things did not work out the way he envisioned.

The experts matched him with Katie Conrad, and for a short while, things were going well.

However, it didn’t take long for the glaring red flags to start popping up.

Derek was more of a carefree, spontaneous dreamer, and once he shared some of his life goals with his new wife, she wasn’t very supportive.

The pair continued to clash as the weeks went by, and it became very obvious that this was not a perfect match. Katie and Derek eventually decided to go their separate ways and have both moved on with their lives since then.

Monsters and Critics recently caught up with Derek, and he got real about his experience on the show and gave us a life update.

Derek Sherman reflects on his MAFS experience

Derek’s goals might have seemed far-fetched to his now ex-wife, but he’s made some strides in ticking a few of them off his bucket list.

“I didn’t get a lot of support with anything I wanted to achieve,” said Derek as he reflected on some of the red flags in his marriage and reasoned, “That was a pretty big thing to try to work through.”

“The definition of life is to experience life,” said the self-proclaimed perpetual dreamer and avid adventurer.

Derek has been doing just that over the past few years, and some of the dreams he mentioned on the show have been achieved, while others are in the process.

“I backpacked across Iceland … I’ve skydived in Virginia … I’m in the process [of writing] a series of books, all fiction kind of stuff. I’ve already essentially written the first book,” Derek revealed.

He also shared plans to write a Christmas song, and that is in the works as well.

“This is one of the things I’ve always been asked the most about,” confessed the MAFS alum, who shared, “I actually have started writing it.”

Derek says he’s ‘never been happier’ with his new girlfriend Adilah

Derek told us that a lot has changed in his life since his time on the show. He moved, has a new job, and also has a new girlfriend named Adilah.

The pair met after Adilah slid into Derek’s DMs, and after their first date, it’s been smooth sailing.

The couple has been dating for seven months, and Derek confessed that he’s “never been happier.”

“It’s actually going very, very well … it all worked out for a reason. That’s what came from this.”

Check out our full interview with Derek Sherman below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.