Exclusive: Evelin Villegas talks ‘scary’ move to the US, plus a possible TV return

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber officially wrapped up their storyline in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way but they have so much more in store.

After years of watching the couple go through their ups and downs, it was great to witness their happy ending — or better yet, their new beginning.

Monsters and Critics recently caught up with Evelin for an exclusive interview, and we had a fun chat about life after filming.

She gave us an update on married life, the trials of reality TV, and all her business ventures.

Corey and Evelin’s beachside bar in Ecuador is doing great, and they are in the process of building a Bed and Breakfast.

However, Evelin has another exciting venture on the horizon–leaving her hometown of Engabao to start a new life in the US.

Evelin Villegas is moving to the US

We’ve seen Corey trying to acclimate to life in Ecuador, but soon the tables will turn.

Evelin is working on her paperwork to live in the US and will be required to stay there for at least six months per year during the process.

“I still have businesses here, so I wanna make sure I can go back and forth,” said Evelin, who revealed that the US “will be my primary home because I will have to spend the most time there at least for three years.”

“It’s exciting, it’s scary, and I definitely do not wanna live in the woods,” she laughingly confessed–referring to Corey Rathgeber’s hometown of Mill A, Washington.

Evelin and Corey have a special treat for 90 Day Fiance fans

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur is working on a new business venture with Corey– a fancy beachfront Bed and Breakfast that will include a restaurant and an infinity pool. It is currently in construction, and the couple has a special treat in mind for 90 Day Fiance fans.

“We’re trying a 90 Day package kind of thing, so fans can get special prices and things like that…” shared Evelin. “First we wanna just work with 90 Day world and see how it goes.”

As for a possible return to TV, Evelin told us, “Maybe… Right now, we haven’t really talked much with the 90 Day world, but we’ve been talking with other networks.”

Check our our exclusive interview with Evelin Villegas below:

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.