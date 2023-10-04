Everything you need to know about RHOBH Season 13 — Premiere date, trailer, and cast

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back!

Get your diamonds ready because it will be a season full of drama and surprises — not only for the audience but also for the Housewives.

Season 13 premieres on October 25 — just three weeks away.

Bravo kept this season under wraps, but it will be worth the wait.

Everything will be discussed, from familiar faces like Denise Richards and Camille Grammer to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split.

Here’s everything we know about Season 13 of RHOBH.

When does The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere?

Sticking with tradition, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will continue airing on Wednesday nights. It will air in the first spot of the Bravo lineup, followed by The Real Housewives of Miami.

With the two franchises teamed up, the network has much to offer viewers through the fall.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are bringing the drama.

Bravo released the trailer along with the premiere date, and the three minutes shown has us salivating for more.

Yes, it opens up with the headlines about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split. The couple had been married for nearly three decades and are now here.

Her relationship with Morgan Wade is touched upon, including an appearance from the country music crooner. The tattoos they got with each other’s initial was also discussed, as Kyle’s friends had questions. And Sutton Stracke isn’t here for any of it, as she believes Kyle is lying about it all.

Cut to Garcelle Beauvais and some family issues she is having with her sons. She is dealing with family issues as her storyline this season but seems to be keeping quiet around the other drama.

Erika Jayne is focused on her Las Vegas residency, but that isn’t it. When she comes face-to-face with Denise Richards, the claws come out. Let’s just say it gets really nasty, really quick.

Dorit and PK Kemsley seem to have communication issues regarding how she is handling her PTSD from the robbery. He says some pretty mean things about the situation, and she doesn’t look impressed. Also, both are baffled by the news of Kyle and Mauricio’s split, as neither said anything.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is battling with the women, and one of the friends who allegedly abandoned her was cast as the new addition to Season 13.

The cast of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

This will be the first season without Lisa Rinna in years, but it seems that the drama is still there without her.

Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley all hold diamonds.

Cameos abound this season, with Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Cynthia Bailey, and Larsa Pippen appearing throughout the season.

The new housewife, Annemarie Wiley, is one of Kyle’s friends, but she is also rumored to be a part of the “12 friends” who abandoned Crystal. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out, especially given the trailer showing Crystal absolutely losing it at an event.

It looks like Season 13 will be a wild ride!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c on Bravo.