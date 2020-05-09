Evelin Villegas joins Only Fans, teases that she ‘doesn’t know the limits yet’

90 Day Fiance alum Evelin Villegas has joined Only Fans. She is teasing that she doesn’t know her limits yet, either.

Evelin was first introduced during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alongside Corey Rathgeber. The couple’s romance played out onscreen and on social media. Despite cheating allegations and continually making threats of splitting up, Evelin and Corey are still together – for the time being at least.

Now, it appears Evelin is looking to ensure she keeps her 15 minutes of fame going as long as possible.

Evelin joins Only Fans

A new profile featuring Evelin has popped up on Only Fans. Thanks to Instagram account @187anonymousgossip, 90 Day Fiance fans now know that Evelin has a new gig. The social media account also shared a picture of Evelin’s profile.

So, what is Evelin offering on the subscription-based social media platform Only Fans? Well, as it turns out, there is no limit to what she may or may not feature. There will, of course, be bikini pictures, which she says on her profile is what fans can expect to see the most.

Evelin is using the fact that she is bilingual to help broaden those interested in texting her. Anyone who follows Evelin on social media knows she is not afraid to use her assets for attention.

It looks like Evelin is looking to cash in on all the attention that she is getting from her stint on reality television. She feels like she has enough fans that will pay to see her content on Only Fans. Evelin can make money, all while growing her fanbase.

Evelin is in quarantine with Corey

Evelin joining Only Fans is not the only news about the 90 Day Fiance alum. She and Corey are also slated to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. They will give viewers an update on life in quarantine, as well as the state of their relationship.

The couple has a turbulent marriage. Lately, though, things appear to be better between Corey and Evelin. She even shared a post of her man doing a striptease to entertain her during self-isolation.

Along with being on Only Fan, which is also a pay for content, social media platform, Evelin is on Cameo. The former tends to be more risqué, which some fans feel is right up her alley.

What do you think about Evelin joining Only Fans?

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.