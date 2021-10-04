Erika Jayne’s RHOBH reunion questioning is ‘explosive’ according to Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal has teased that RHOBH fans are in for a juicy Season 11 reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion questioning is explosive, according to Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Crystal promises RHOBH fans won’t be disappointed in the Season 11 reunion. There was so much juicy content the show needed to be four parts. It’s only the second time in the Real Housewives franchise history that a reunion has been so long.

Once news broke that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion was going to be lengthy and content-filled, Erika took credit for all of it. There’s no question the focus of the chat will be on Erika, who spills the tea on her legal troubles that also involve her ex, Tom Girardi.

What did Crystal Kung Minkoff say about the RHOBH reunion?

In a recent interview with E! News, Crystal shed more light on what RHOBH viewers can expect from the drama-filled sit-down.

“There’s a lot of explosive moments. Yeah, it was intense. And I’m sure you’ll see again a lot of my facial expressions of being shocked and like, ‘What?! Oh my god!'” she expressed.

Crystal spilled nothing was off-limits at the reunion taping. Several stories surrounding Erika and her drama are addressed, such as Tom cheating, Tom’s hospitalization, and the car crash involving Erika’s son, just to name a few.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I will say that many questions are asked, many are answered, some are not for whatever reasons. But I don’t think that there was a stone unturned in terms of questions being asked. I think everyone got the questions out that they wanted,” Crystal explained.

The Bravo personality shared host Andy Cohen did his part too and asked a lot of questions. Crystal believes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will be satisfied with how the reunion show plays out.

Andy confirms The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion will be a four parter!! Erika already has something to say about it👀 her tweet in my stories#rhobh #bravotv #RealHousewives #RHOBHReunion pic.twitter.com/PvUynH4btD — bravobravopodcast (@bravobravopod) September 25, 2021

What did Crystal think of her first The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion?

It’s the first reunion for Crystal, who joined the reality TV show in Season 11. Crystal admitted to being nervous as she headed into the taping. However, to help ease her mind, Crystal shared she watched every episode.

“I definitely speak up more in the reunion than I do on the show,” she revealed. “But again, it’s all revealing itself in real-time even today. It’s not resolved. Nothing has been resolved, so we’re still asking questions from the past and in the moment.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff has teased that the RHOBH Season 11 reunion is filled with Erika Jayne questions, which get explosive. The Real Coco owner also spilled the show took a whopping ten hours to film.

It’s a must-see reunion event that is for sure!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.