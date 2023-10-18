Erika Jayne slammed for being ‘too skinny’ and looking ‘old’ in RHOBH promo

We are just a week from the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It feels like the women haven’t been onscreen forever, and that’s likely because they took a break from filming after an intense Season 12.

Now the ladies are back and looking better than ever — well, some of them anyway.

To get RHOBH viewers excited about the upcoming season, Bravo released a shady video of the women answering questions from their cast members.

Sutton Stracke kicked off the video, and Erika Jayne followed her.

And Erika is precisely who the comment section focused on.

Erika Jayne called out for being ‘too skinny’ and looking ‘old’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has been heavily scrutinized for the weight loss several women have experienced.

Erika Jayne is one of those women who has slimmed down quite a bit. There’s been talk of Ozempic use (along with Kyle Richards being accused), but the RHOBH star attributes her weight loss to menopause.

However, the comment section wasn’t buying her excuse.

One commenter wrote, “Erika needs to gain some weight back, her face is too skinny”

Another addressed the Ozempic rumors, writing, “It’s the ozempicfied transformations for me this season! 🙌👏”

And one more said, “Erika looks old”

Erika Jayne didn’t get a positive response. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

The lighting in the shots wasn’t the best, and no filters were used. The filter is a heavily accepted part of social media, and celebrities often retouch, filter, or alter their photos.

What to expect during Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

While Erika Jayne stood out in the promo video, don’t expect her to be the standout during Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The trailer was released earlier this month and promises some big drama.

Kyle Richards will be the focal point of Season 13 as her marriage to Mauricio Umansky has seemingly fallen apart. News broke that the couple separated well after the season wrapped, but in true Bravo fashion, the cameras were back up immediately.

Her friendship with Morgan Wade is also a big part of this; viewers look forward to more answers.

Also, Crystal Kung Minkoff will be in a precarious place, with the new housewife, Annemarie Wiley, being a former friend. The shade was in the promo video, and we hope to learn more about this friendship.

There’s plenty to explore this season, even if much of the focus is on the women’s weight loss between seasons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c on Bravo.