Erika Jayne credits menopause, not Ozempic for drastic weight loss

Erika Jayne is sporting a much smaller frame these days, and as you can imagine, it didn’t take long for the Ozempic rumors to start.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently responded to questions about her dramatic weight loss, and she credits menopause for that.

It’s not surprising that people instantly assumed that she was on the Ozempic train like many other Bravo Housewives.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania has admitted to using the controversial medication to drop the extra pounds, and she got a slew of backlash as a result.

RHOC cast member Emily Simpson also shocked viewers with her 35-pound weight loss and is still getting slammed online after she confessed to a short stint on Ozempic followed by a little nip and tuck.

However, don’t expect a similar confession from Erika because she credits hormones for her recent weight loss.

Erika Jayne says her weight loss is due to menopause and not Ozempic

The RHOBH star brought her newly slender figure to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, and he asked about the elephant in the room.

“I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally,” said the 52-year-old.

Andy Cohen shadily responded, “Hormonally, not Ozempic-ly?”

“No, I was going through menopause,” retorted Erika.

Meanwhile, Erika’s friend and castmate Kyle Richards also lost weight over the past few months and came under fire for using Ozempic.

However, Kyle has denied those allegations and credits her hard work in the gym and zero alcohol for her fit and toned physique.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne is back in her happy place

Erika’s drastic weight loss could also be due in part to the rigorous rehearsals for her Las Vegas Residency.

The Bravo Housewife is gearing up to kick off her Bet it All on Blonde show at the House of Blues, which will run from August 25 to December 16.

Tickets have been on sale for a few months, and Erika has been teasing the show with lots of promo videos and photos on Instagram.

Some of her RHOBH castmates even snagged golden tickets, which were hand-delivered by the XXPEN$IVE singer. Her bestie, Lisa Rinna, will be front and center for the show as she excitedly shared the moment when she received the life-sized ticked back in April.

Erika recently teased the show with a photo clad in a bejeweled bodysuit and matching heels as she struck a seductive post.

“I am half way through my first week of rehearsals and I couldn’t be more grateful to be back in my happy place with some of the most talented and creative people in this industry!” wrote Erika.

“We have lots of work to do but all I can say is, YOU’RE NOT READY!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.