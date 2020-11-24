Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been spotted out on the town for the first time since ending her 21-year marriage with ex-husband Tom Girardi.

Erika went out for a girls’ night in Santa Monica on Thursday. She was spotted grabbing dinner at the Italian restaurant Fia with some close friends.

She shared delicacies like seared scallops and grilled corn topped with truffles with her friends while enjoying her first time out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A source close to her revealed that she appreciates the support of friends during these tough times.

“She’s sad but trying to keep her spirits up,” the source told E! News. “Most of her castmates have been very supportive which she appreciates.”

While she may have been struggling, at least she looked fabulous with a Fendi print jacket, pencil skirt, and knee-high socks.

Erika and Tom’s divorce

Erika officially announced her divorce from Tom on November 3.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” said the RHOBH star in a statement to E! News. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Soon after, she moved out of the $8.5 million mansion they shared. She moved into a cozy one-bedroom, two bathroom apartment in LA.

As Erika has previously stated that the couple had not signed a prenup since, as a successful lawyer, Tom would easily be able to navigate around it.

However, Erika did ask for spousal support as part of the divorce agreement.

The couple had reportedly been acting more like close friends than a married couple for years. However, quarantine allegedly put the nail in the coffin of their marriage for good.

Erika dating rumors

Rumors have been circulating that she has already moved onto a new man.

Former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey claimed that she knows the identity of Erika’s mystery man.

She initially thought Erika might have been seeing a male model from the FENTY fashion show that Erika walked in.

However, she claims she has definitive proof that Erika has been seeing music producer Scooter Braun at a sex club for years now.

Scooter’s wife supposedly knows about the affair but keeps quiet about it.

Tom had also been spotted out with other women while he and Erika were still married.

Despite the rumors of who she may be casually seeing, Erika is reportedly still not ready to enter a new relationship yet.

“It’s too soon to date, she’s not ready,” an insider told E! News.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.