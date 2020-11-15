Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne met new man at Hollywood sex club?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne allegedly met her new boyfriend at a sex club in Hollywood.

Former RHOBH star Dana Wilkey spilled the tea and shared the receipts on Instagram. Rumors had been swirling that Erika’s new boyfriend was a Fenty model.

However, it appears that the man in question is allegedly music executive Scooter Braun. Scooter Braun has handled the careers of superstars like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika Jayne’s new man is married

Erika’s rumored new boyfriend is also married. The 39-year-old music mogul is married to cancer activist Yael Cohen and the couple has two young children.

According to Dana, the source told her that she has a friend who works in the music industry. The friend told Dana’s source about Erika and Scooter allegedly meeting in at a Hollywood sex club.

“She told me he and Erika met in a LA sex club and have been together ever since,” the source claimed.

“The wife knows about the club and puts up with it. However now the EJ is divorcing let’s see what happens,” she added.

Read More Camille Grammer calls out Kyle Richards for being mean, says Bravo plays favorites

Dana wrote a caption with the post.

“This is GOSSIP received about my post dedicated to @deuxmoi(see black hood) and Erika Jayne in my feed below. I have removed the person’s details (learned from #deuxmoi) but it was too good not to share. #rhobh #erikajayne what do you guys think?”

Erika filed for divorce and has no prenup

Forty-nine-year-old Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her lawyer husband, 81-year-old Tom Girardi, on Nov. 3.

The reality star said that she and Tom did not have a prenuptial agreement.

“A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway. So, it doesn’t matter whether you had one or you didn’t, it’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

Erika has requested spousal support from Tom and has also asked that he pay her attorney fees.

via GIPHY

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.