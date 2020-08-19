Erika Jayne denies that RHOBH cast are ‘mean girls’ after Denise Richards makes claim

Erika Jayne is reacting to claims made by Denise Richards during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Wild Things actress has put in the ringer this season– after rumors emerged that she had an alleged affair with Brandi Glanville.

The information was dropped on Denise during their first night of their Italian cast trip.

And it has been the focus of many conversations since then.

During the last night in Rome, the 49-year-old was fed up with the topic and she gave the ladies a piece of her mind.

Not only did she tell them that this was the worst trip she has ever been on, but she also called them, “Mean Girls.”

The label did not sit well with the RHOBH women and certainly not with Erika Jayne who spoke out recently about Denise’s comment.

Denise calls her castmates mean girls

During a sit-down dinner with the group on their last night in Rome, Denise had a lot to get off her chest.

“Every single f**king dinner I’ve been on the receiving end of what feels like being attacked,” said the actress in her length speech. “As soon as we sit down and that is not f**king cool.”

She continued, “It has gotten to the point–and this is the God’s honest truth– where this is mean girls.”

As the words came out of her mouth, the women looked at each other around the table with a look of surprise on their faces.

And one person who certainly does not agree that their behavior towards Denise should be labeled as mean girls’ behavior is fellow castmate, Erika Jayne.

Erika Jayne disputes mean girl label

During an after-show interview for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika gave her take on the comment made by Denise.

“I don’t think we’re mean girls. I think that we’re opinionated women and I think that we are here to tell our side of the story how we see it,” shared Erika.

The Roller Coaster singer continued on the mean girls topic saying, “I think that those are words that people like to assign to us.”

“So, yes it’s convenient speech and it’s a great way to label. I don’t think in the long run it serves her [Denise] or anyone else quite honestly because next year she could be labeled a mean girl as well.”

After the shocking comment was made by Denise, she actually stormed off but was later convinced by a show producer to return and continue her conversation with the ladies.

The aftermath of what happens next will be aired on the next episode of the show.

You can check out Erika’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.