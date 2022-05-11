Erika Jayne denies substance abuse problem, plus discusses her feud with Garcelle Beauvais

Erika Jayne speaks on her feud with Garcelle Beauvais. Pic credit: Bravo.

Erika Jayne wants the world to know that she does not have a substance abuse problem despite how it seemed in the Season 12 trailer.

The teaser showed some drunken moments from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who admitted to mixing alcohol with her antidepressants. This caused concern among her castmates but Erika thinks it’s much ado about nothing.

According to the Pretty Mess singer– despite the judgment from the women regarding her drinking– she was simply having fun.

Erika Jayne denies substance abuse problem

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star teased some of the drama to come in Season 12 including some drunken episodes from her.

Erika’s drinking raised a few eyebrows while filming the season and her outspoken costars likely had a lot to say about her behavior.

However, Erika revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she simply “wanted to have a good time.”

“I think it’s being blown up to more than it is,” She confessed. “I definitely mixed medication with alcohol, and I’ve been very upfront and honest about that.”

Erika continued, “I also wanted to have a good time, and sort of numb that feeling of pressure and that judgmental heavy stuff that was coming down. A problem? No, certainly not!”

The 50-year-old also revealed that this season we’ll see her open up more and speak her truth.

She noted that the past year and a half has been “really turbulent…so I have just worked very hard to continue to tell my story, my truth, and basically shout it from the rooftops.”

“It felt like a lot of times I haven’t been heard or didn’t want to be heard,” continued Erika. “And I think that that’s what you’ll see this season.”

Erika Jayne dishes on feud with Garcelle Beauvais

During her chat with the media outlet, Erika also opened up about her feud with Garcelle Beauvais, which got worse after filming the show.

People were shocked when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tossed Garcelle’s memoir in the trash and shared a video of it on social media.

Erika reasoned why she and the actress just can’t seem to get on the same page and noted, “I think that Garcelle wants something from me that she’s not going to get.”

“She has this perspective about the way I should be behaving… and what I should be doing in regards to my legal situation,” explained the reality TV personality– who then noted that Garcelle was the one who started their social media feud.

“She unfollowed me first. She unfollowed me, and then she put up the post about, ‘You know how else you can make yourself look bad?'” noted Erika. “And so she swung twice. And there we go.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7 on Bravo.