Erika Jayne talks about being the Season 12 villain after RHOBH trailer shows faceoff with Crystal Minkoff

Erika Jayne’s legal drama will continue to play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns tonight, but will she be this season’s villain?

The trailer for Season 12 showed an intense faceoff between Erika and Crystal Minkoff during a conversation about the victims of Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes. During the interaction, Erika angrily accused Crystal of siding with the victims to look cool.

Last season some of the women tried to confront Erika about the allegations regarding her part in her ex-husband’s legal drama, but this season Erika is clapping back.

The Pretty Mess singer doesn’t think she’s a villain but is simply in protective mode as the women continue to cast doubts about her story.

Is Erika Jayne the villain of RHOBH Season 12?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently teased what viewers can expect in the upcoming season.

Erika spoke about already being cast as the villain following the tense moment between her and Crystal in the Season 12 trailer.

However, she told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s not full super-villain. I’m leaning into myself. I’m leaning into full protecting Erika mode, full taking care of Erika.”

“Who else is going to do this if I don’t?” she continued, while later adding, “If that ruffles a few feathers, if that looks unladylike, if that offends your– I don’t know, manners– then so be it. No one’s living this life but me.”

The 50-year-old noted that since no one is coming to her rescue amid her ongoing drama, she has no problem rolling up her sleeve and “getting a little dirty.”

“You can trust and believe I’m going to do that,” added Erika.

Erika Jayne says her castmates may never believe her

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued to dish about all the allegations being made about her in the press and acknowledged that “People are going to pick sides.”

However, Erika noted that her legal situation is more complex than her castmates realize.

“[I wish the women understood] the complexity of this situation,” she admitted. “That it’s not going to be wrapped up in two seconds, that it’s going to take a long time.”

The reality TV personality also accepted that her castmates might always doubt her claims of having zero knowledge of Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement.

“I don’t know that [the women] ever will [believe me],” admitted Erika. “I don’t know that it’s in their best interest to believe me, because they need something to hold onto… that’s on them. I know the truth, I know what’s coming, I know what’s happening. “

“I can’t live my life worried about what others think,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7 on Bravo.