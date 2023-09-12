Erica Mena offers emotional apology, takes ‘full responsibility’ after racial slur got her fired from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Erica Mena is feeling the consequences of her actions — so she says.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was fired from the franchise after an intense confrontation with Spice, including a table flip a la Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and hurling a racial slur.

Spice hit a nerve with Erica during the conversation after saying her son hates her. That turned into Erica yelling, “You monkey, you f***ing blue monkey!”

Following the confrontation, Spice filled in the other cast members, who were also upset at her slur use. Kirk Frost was vocal about his disdain, and the Love & Hip Hop viewers were also outraged.

Earlier this month, Love & Hip Hop put out a message on social media, revealing Erica would not be filming the next season and the racial slur fallout will play out during the last three episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They said, “The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season.”

Erica Mena accepts ‘full responsibility’ for use of racial slur

In a statement to Page Six, Erica Mena issued an apology.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta said, “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness.”

She acknowledged that her word choice was wrong and admitted to taking “full responsibility.”

However, that could be debated as she told the publication, “As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”

What caused the blow-up between Erica Mena and Spice?

Erica Mena was in her feelings after discovering that Safaree Samuels (her ex-husband) met with Spice and shared details about the child support he claims to pay.

She had been dogging him as a bad father who doesn’t pay for his children, and Safaree showed Spice receipts. Erica was already upset because of the public display he pulled off in Miami when he gifted Amara La Negra’s twin daughters Rolex watches for their first birthday.

All that came to a head when they sat down to hash things out, and it went left fast. Because the show cut ties with Erica, she won’t be seen on any franchise or spin-off moving forward.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.