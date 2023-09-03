Erica Mena fired from Love & Hip Hop after racist insult hurled at Spice

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta just lost one of its long-time cast members after an explosive scene that just played out.

Erica Mena has been fired from the show after an altercation with her castmate and former friend Spice during a heated exchange. Both women went way below the belt with their comments, but Erica’s crossed a line, according to viewers.

After the scene played out on screen, they called for Erica’s firing for using a derogatory term against her castmate.

The producers took note of the backlash and later released a statement that Erica was axed from the franchise.

Some people are not happy about it, while others feel her firing was justified.

The news that Erica Mena has been fired comes right on the heels of her recent arrest for an entirely unrelated issue.

An explosive altercation between Erica and Spice turned physical in the latest episode, but that’s not what sparked outrage from viewers.

At one point, Spice brought Erica’s son into the conversation saying, “Your son hates you!”

However, when Erica clapped back with “You monkey. You f**king blue monkey,” that’s what crossed the line for viewers, and they took to social media to demand Erica’s firing.

The Love & Hip Hop producers took note and later shared a statement that the mom of three had been let go from the show.

The statement read, “The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season.”

The message ended with, “Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Love & Hip Hop viewers sound off on Erica Mena’s firing

After the news of Erica’s fire was shared on the Love & Hip Hop Instagram page, people didn’t hesitate to express their opinions.

While some people were attempting to defend Erica’s actions, most people felt her firing was justified.

“Erica needed to be fired or this show should be cancelled,” wrote one commenter.

“Consequences for your actions. Maybe she will learn because she seems to love being the villain in every storyline,” said someone else.

Meanwhile, the statement only noted that Erica was fired from the Atlanta franchise, and one viewer declared, “AND SHE BETTER NOT APPEAR IN MIAMI OR ANY OTHER ONE EITHER.”

Another viewer reiterated the sentiment and said, “I hope she’s not rotated to Miami, or NYC or any other locations you all have allowed her to spew racism for years let’s end this today.”

Erica Mena has not spoken out since news of her firing was made public. She was recently arrested after a nightclub altercation with security guards escalated.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.