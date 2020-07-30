Eric Nichols’ ‘friend’ Nathalie goes off, defends Larissa Lima as she takes aim at ‘snake’ Eric

Eric Nichols has been reaping the benefits of being on reality TV since he appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with girlfriend Larissa Lima.

But now he’s experiencing the downside of being on a popular reality show, after being called out on social media by his former friend

Larissa and Eric broke up for a few months last year but a few episodes into the show, we saw them trying to mend their relationship.

Eventually, the former couple decided to give their relationship another try, but the decision cost Larissa her friendship with roommate Carmen.

Once Carmen caught wind of their reunion, she kicked Larissa out of her home.

Having nowhere else to go, the Brazilian native decided to move in with Eric– under the condition that they sleep in separate rooms and take things slow.

However, there’s already trouble brewing for Eric!

Larissa learns that Eric was trash-talking her

During the latest episode of the TLC show, Larissa decides to search Eric’s phone.

After finding text messages from a woman known as Nathalie, the 33-year-old decided to give her a call.

The brunette beauty got a lot more than she bargained for when Natalie started to spill the tea on Eric.

“Did he say something about me?” Larissa asked.

“Listen, I don’t know you,” responded Nathalie. “But all I can tell you is that guy is the worst man, and calling him a man is an insult to real men.”

Nathalie then told Larissa that Eric had a lot of nasty things to say about her and that he even met up with her ex-husband Colt Johnson.

During that conversation between Eric and Colt, the two jilted exes discussed their sex life with Larissa–comparing notes.

Now, Nathalie has a lot more to say about Eric and she’s sharing it all on social media

Nathalie calls out Eric on Instagram

It seems Nathalie wasn’t quite done with Eric Nichols as she took to Instagram after the 90 Day Fiance episode aired, to express her true feelings about Larissa’s man.

She wrote a series on lengthy posts further bashing the Las Vegas resident. In one message she says, “I am not Eric’s ex nor Eric’s friend PERIOD. I don’t associate myself with women-bashing a**holes like him.”

Nathalie expressed that her problem is with Eric and not Larissa.

“My issue has always been with Eric because of everything that came out of his mouth that night. He’s a pig,” she stated.

Nathelie also says that after Eric initially met up with Colt he wanted to meet with Larissa’s ex-husband again for “What Eric had thought would be yet another Larissa bashing sesh and Colt ghosted him.”

She also called Eric Nichols a “snake.”

The aftermath of Larissa’s phone call with Nathalie will play out on the upcoming episode of the TLC show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.