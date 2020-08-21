Eric Nichols’ ex claims she has proof Larissa Lima used to be a prostitute

Larissa Lima is currently resting up after a recent surgery, but that doesn’t mean she’s not involved in drama.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum recently went under the knife for a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck.

She gave a quick update to fans after the surgery saying that she’s recovering with the help of boyfriend Eric Nichols. But while the two might be in their own little world right now, Larissa’s name is being dragged in the mud once again.

This time, it’s Eric’s former friend Nathalie making shocking claims against the Brazilian native. We first learned about Nathalie on the show a few weeks ago when Larissa found text messages from her in Eric’s phone.

Larissa called Nathalie, who spilled the beans about some nasty things that Eric had said about Larissa when they were broken up.

After the episode aired, Nathalie took to social media bashing Eric. Now she’s at it again, but this time, she has a lot to say about Larissa!

Larissa’s ex says she was a prostitute and drug addict

Nathalie has been quiet on social media for a week or two so it’s not clear what reignited the drama.

However, she recently shared several screenshots on her Instagram page from Larissa’s ex, who is also the father of one of her children.

In the messages, Larissa’s ex slammed the reality TV star and made some eye-popping accusations about her.

One message reads, “She wants to demoralize me after I simply stated the truth which is we have a child together.”

It continues, “I even have an email where she says she was a prostitute and wanted to be one again. And how she was a drug addict.”

Nathalie, who seems to be lapping up all the attention she’s been getting, shared a few other screenshots as well, including a conversation she had with Larissa.

Nathalie also posted a screenshot from the best friend of Larissa’s ex-husband.

In the message, he claimed that Larissa has more children than she has been saying!

Does Larissa have three children?

This rumor has been going around for some time now, and it doesn’t seem to be going away.

The 33-year-old has claimed to have two children.

Her son was adopted by his aunt and her daughter is living in Brazil with Larissa’s father.

However, reports have been swirling that there’s another child in the mix who the 90 Day Fiance alum does not talk about.

In the screenshot that Nathalie shared, a man claiming to be the best friend of Larissa’s ex-husband backed up these claims.

“Nobody had an idea that she abandoned three children in Brazil,’ he said. “But luckily she [has] no parental rights to any of them.”

Let’s see if Larissa will respond to these new accusations.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.