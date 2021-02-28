Emmanuel Acho to replace Chris Harrison for The Bachelor’s After The Final Rose special

Emmanuel Acho will host The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose. Pic credit: FS1

The Bachelor found a new host for its special finale episode After The Final Rose.

Viewers are used to Chris Harrison narrating the finale episode, promising it’ll be the most dramatic season finale yet and interviewing the happy, or not so happy, couple months after the final rose was given.

However, after defending controversial frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Chris temporarily stepped away from the franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers were wondering who would replace Chris as the host for ATFR– especially after it was announced that the host would be someone outside of the Bachelor franchise.

Viewers finally have their answer. Emmanuel Acho took to Instagram to announce that he accepted the role of hosting ATFR.

In the picture, he wears a dapper, blue pinstripe suit and holds the signature Bachelor rose.

“IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year,” he captioned the post. “It’s been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. Share the news! I’ll see y’all then!”

Get to know your new Bachelor After The Final Rose host

Since Emmanuel is an outsider to the Bachelor community, Emmanuel left some facts about himself in the caption of his announcement post.

Emmanuel holds a masters degree from the University of Texas. He played in the NFL as a linebacker. He started off his NFL career on the Cleveland Browns in 2012. He then joined the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015.

He also has hosting experience. After his NFL career, he went on to host FS1 sports show Speak For Yourself.

Most importantly, he revealed that he is the author of the 2020 NYT bestseller, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.

Considering the recent controversy and expressed need for a diversity upheaval within the franchise, Emmanuel appears to be perfectly qualified to handle the inevitable conversations that will go down during ATFR.

How did Emmanuel get the hosting gig?

While Emmanuel hasn’t been connected to The Bachelor prior to receiving this gig, it’s not that surprising that he booked the role.

The Bachelor had reportedly initially asked Rachel to host the finale special. However, she ultimately turned down the offer.

This doesn’t mean that Rachel won’t eventually become Chris’s replacement. She is reportedly in talks to take over his position for the upcoming Bachelor seasons.

She is waiting to see how the franchise handles the controversy during ATFR and addresses diversity in the near future.

Even though Rachel turned down hosting ATFR, she did give the network a recommendation. That recommendation was Emmanuel Acho.

Rachel may have thought that her days with The Bachelor were over, it seems as if they really are looking to her as a guide through these issues and value her input.

Emmanuel will step into his role in two weeks’ time during the Bachelor finale.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.