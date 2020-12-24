Emily Simpson talks wanting to quit RHOC, says first two years were ‘stressful’ and gave her ‘a lot of anxiety’

Emily Simpson is dishing about her stint on The Real Housewives of Orange County after three years of being on the show.

And the mom-of-three is claiming that Season 15 has been her best one yet.

Apparently, Emily’s first year on the popular Bravo show was rough, and her second season wasn’t much better either.

But now, Simpon seems to have found her rhythm.

The Orange County Housewife is reflecting on her three years on the show, and sharing why at one point she wanted to quit!

Emily Simpson wanted to quit RHOC

During a recent interview on Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, the 44-year-old dished about her experience being a housewife.

She revealed during the chat that the first two years of being on The Real Housewives of Orange county was stressful.

“I would say the first two seasons I didn’t really enjoy a lot of it,” confessed Emily. “It was very difficult.”

When asked if she questioned returning to the show, Simpson admitted, “Yeah, the first two years. I was like why do I do this? I need to just go practice law and be… Emily and take care of my kids.”

She explained, “Cause it gave me a lot of anxiety. Last year was so hard on me I lost, like, a huge amount of hair just from, like, stress…It just stressed me out.”

The reality TV personality also shared that issues in her marriage, along with her then rocky friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter contributed to her stress during the first two seasons.

Emily says she enjoyed Season 15

While talking with Heather McDonald, the RHOC star admitted that she enjoyed filming Season 15.

“This season was just so much better,” claimed Emily. “Cause I really have a great relationship with Gina, I mean we have a real friendship.”

Fans of the show will remember that Gina and Emily joined the show as close friends but as the episodes went on we noticed some cracks in their friendship.

For one, Gina became close to OGs Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, and neither of the RHOC alums got along with Emily.

Last season, Gina and Emily had a huge confrontation during one scene and when the Season 14 reunion came around things were still rocky between the two women.

However, it seems they have since been able to work through their issues.

Emily defended Gina during the interview as they talked about the moment on the show when some of the RHOC cast criticized the size of Kirschenheiter’s house.

The brunette beauty praised her friend for being authentic and asserted that this is the reason viewers relate to the mom-of-three.

“She’s always been very open about like what’s going on with her life the good and the bad and the ugly and the dirty…” Said Emily. “And people connect with her.”



The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.