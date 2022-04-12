Emily Simpson says more about Heather Dubrow’s dinner party drama will be revealed at RHOC reunion

Emily Simpson teases what to expect at the RHOC reunion. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson gave hints about what to expect from the upcoming RHOC Season 16 reunion.

There have been some discrepancies where Heather Dubrow’s messy dinner party is concerned, and it looks like that will be discussed among the women when they all sit down and face Andy Cohen.

It’s been a drama-filled season, and it looks like the reunion will be par for the course.

Emily Simpson teases RHOC reunion topics

Heather Dubrow’s dinner party was turned into a nightmare when Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter decided to let the returning Housewife know that her friend, Nicole James, sued her husband, Terry Dubrow, several years ago.

Things steadily declined, and there were allegations that Heather got physical with a crew member. That was recently discussed in an episode where Noella Bergener threw out accusations about what happened, and Emily disagreed with her. However, Kelly Dodd shared texts she had from Emily after the party, and they seem to tell a different story.

Emily talked to Page Six, saying, “I feel like with everything that happened at Heather’s dinner party, which was like Episode 2 or something, I feel like there was a lot of backlash when it came to Gina [Kirschenheiter] or me or things that happened that people aren’t aware of.”

She continued, “There were other factors and other things that took place, and so I’m hoping that that gets cleared up at the reunion. … I hope that there’s a little more detail as to why things happened the way that they did.”

Heather Dubrow and Bravo have both denied there was any physical contact during the dinner party, despite the allegations Noella threw out while the women were together.

Where does Emily Simpson stand with the other RHOC women?

It was an interesting season for the ladies this time. The return of Heather Dubrow caused quite the stir, and it was clear where the divide in the friend group lies.

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are still very good friends. They have been photographed together on several occasions since the season wrapped.

As for where she stands with Shannon Beador, Emily told Page Six, “I find her to be difficult and neurotic, and that annoys me. It’s like a range of emotions with her.”

Where Noella is concerned, Emily referred to her as a “character,” which isn’t shocking given the tension between the women this season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.