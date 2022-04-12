RHOC spoilers: Emily Simpson urges Gina Kirschenheiter to work things out with Shannon Beador

Will Gina Kirschenheiter make up with Shannon Beador? Pic credit: Bravo

Since the premiere, the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 has been filled with drama.

As the season progressed, the rift between Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter seemed to grow further and further apart. The two have known each other for years, with the former helping the latter when she caught a DUI case.

The addition of Noella Bergener hasn’t helped the situation, and it looks like Emily Simpson will step in to help mediate the issues between Gina and Shannon in hopes the two can reconcile.

RHOC’s Emily Simpson makes a plea to Gina Kirschenheiter

In a preview for an upcoming, The Real Housewives of Orange County episode, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter appear to be on a bus alone together.

Emily suggests that Gina try to repair things with Shannon Beador. While Gina admits that her lash out at Noelle Bergener was likely displaced because of her anger with Shannon, it doesn’t seem like things will be easy to fix.

Gina says that despite knowing Shannon for five years, she feels like she’s never been treated like an equal. Instead, Shannon treats Noella like an equal, which seems to have amped up Gina’s anger.

What is expected to happen at the RHOC reunion?

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast filmed their Season 16 reunion weeks ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They all wore pastel-like outfits, with Gina Kirschenheiter’s outfit being the most talked about of the bunch.

Several things need to be addressed during the reunion, including what happened to Nicole James mid-season. She seemingly disappeared, and no one talked about where she went.

Recently, Noella Bergener accused Heather Dubrow of a physical altercation with a crew member at her party earlier this season. The other women seemed to side with Heather, but Kelly Dodd brought receipts that indicated Emily Simpson told her about the incident. Even though Kelly is no longer a part of RHOC, she recaps and hosts her own podcast talking about it.

Andy Cohen has a lot to wade through from this season. With the return of Heather Dubrow and the polarizing personality of Noella Bergener, this season was one for the books.

Be sure to tune into the all-new RHOC episode this week to see if Emily Simpson got through to Gina Kirschenheiter and if she reconciled with Shannon Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.