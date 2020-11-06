Emily Simpson explains why she didn’t attend Kelly Dodd’s wedding

Emily Simpson has continued to defend her friendship with controversial castmate, Kelly Dodd over the past few months.

Kelly has been getting a lot of backlash on social media for controversial comments about the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

While many people lashed out at Dodd, Emily remained in her corner.

A few weeks ago, the RHOC alum tied the knot with fiance Rick Leventhal in Napa, California, but it seems Emily did not attend the soiree.

During a chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the second season alum explained why she was absent from the nuptials.

Emily talks about Kelly Dodds wedding

Emily was a guest during a recent episode of WWHL, and of course, talk turned to Kelly Dodd.

A fan sent in a question asking why the mother-of-three seems so close to her castmate, yet she wasn’t at Kelly and Rick’s wedding.

Emily responded, “We are close, and it just didn’t work out.”

She continued to explain the situation saying, “It was very last minute, and she could only invite like 20 people because of COVID, and she had a small venue, so obviously her family and Rick’s family were first priority.”

As a matter of fact, it doesn’t seem as if any of Kelly’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars were in attendance.

Although some of them were invited.

Gina says she was invited to Kelly’s wedding

During her stint on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked Gina Kirschenheiter if she was invited to see Kelly tie the knot in Napa.

The 36-year-old admitted she had received an invitation from her RHOC castmate, although she did not attend.

“I was invited to Kelly’s wedding, yes,” answered Gina. “I contemplated going, and I decided last minute not to go just because of everything going on. And now I’m happy that I didnt.. you run a risk of catching something from anywhere so…”

New RHOC alum Elizabeth Vargas was also a guest on WWHL with Gina, and she was asked about getting an invite.

“I wasn’t invited,” Elizabeth said.

And while talking about it, she seemed a little salty that she was left out of the nuptials.

“I went to the pre-party,” Elizabeth explained. “And then I don’t know why I didn’t get an invitation, but she claimed that she could only have 20 people, so whatever.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.