Emily responds as MAFS fans applaud reunion host Kevin Frazier for calling her out

A sneak peek of the Married at First Sight reunion finale has fans buzzing as it features a tense moment between host Kevin Frazier and cast member Emily Balch.

The post has already racked up thousands of comments with an overwhelming amount of people siding with Kevin for calling her out.

We spotted Season 1 alum Jamie Otis in the mix, and we also applauded the host after he chastised Emily and her Season 17 castmates for their deception.

However, after the clip was posted online Emily took to social media to respond, and she’s not backing down.

The headstrong 29-year-old made it very clear that she was sticking up for herself and had no regrets about that.

We’ll find out what led to that awkward moment plus see why Emily tearfully walked off the stage in Part 2 of the reunion.

Meanwhile, the entire Denver cast has a lot more explaining to do amid viewer outrage at their deception. We’re also waiting for the experts to chime in after learning that they were duped by the cast.

Emily Balch claps back reunion teaser shows a tense moment with Kevin Frazier

After a teaser for Part 2 of the reunion was posted on Instagram, people had a lot to say about the confrontation between Emily and Kevin.

However, the MAFS Season 17 star issued a response to the critics on her Instagram Story.

She reposted the clip writing, “If sticking up for myself against false allegations is a crime THEN TAKE ME TO JAIL BABY.”

Emily Balch responds to critics. Pic credit: @balch_so_hard/Instagram

MAFS alums and viewers are Team Kevin

You’ll be hard-pressed to find even one comment on the post in defense of Emily as MAFS makes it clear they are Team Kevin in this situation.

“Good👏for👏 @kevinfrazier 👏 ” wrote MAFS star Jamie Otis. “This season & what took place is not what married at first sight is about at all… I’m ready for a next season. Thank you, next!”

“Kevin is the best!! He takes no nonsense!! I’m so disappointed in this cast!” said someone else.

Someone exclaimed, “KEVIN FRASIER for the win. Emily sure does play the victim so impeccably. I’m by no means a Brennon fan but she wears that victim badge like a badge of honor. It’s cringe.”

One commenter added, “Omg FINALLY! somebody calling her out on her stuff! I’m so over these women this season. They’re the ones trying to control optics!”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

