Emily Balch ‘disgusted’ by Brennan and Cameron’s behavior on MAFS Afterparty

Emily Balch has some things to get off her chest after her castmates Brennan Shoykhet and Cameron Frazer appeared on Married at First Sight Afterparty.

Emily was admittedly “disgusted” after her ex shared his side of what happened during their short-lived marriage.

The 29-year-old was also angry with Cameron whom she called a mass manipulator when he appeared on the show, the week prior.

Cameron dropped a shocker on the program, revealing that Emily had cheated on Brennan during the eight-week experiment.

She has since responded to those claims and noted that kissing a random Australian dude in a bar is nothing compared to what her husband has done.

Meanwhile, Brennan finally decided to join the Afterparty to speak for himself, but Emily took issues with that.

She noted that her ex had no interest in being on the show until now because he wants to do “damage control.”

Emily also claimed that Cameron’s ex, Clare Kerr wasn’t allowed to return and shared her side of the story after he accused her of meddling in the relationship between the wives and their husbands.

Emily Balch is ‘disgusted’ that Brennan and Cameron appeared on MAFS Afterparty

Emily Balch’s Instagram page is still private but thanks to @mafsfan we’ve been getting the scoop nonetheless.

The blonde beauty lashed out at Brennan and Cameron in her latest Instagram Story.

“It’s funny how ‘they’ allowed cam and Brennan to come to after party after they refused to come to do damage control,” wrote Emily. “AND THEN not give @clare…a chance to come back and say her side of the story.”

“Once again, I’m even more disgusted,” she added.

A shared post from Emily. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Emily has appeared on MAFS Afterparty several times. She had a tense interaction with host, Keisha Knight Pulliam in January.

She also called out the host last week after Cameron appeared on the show, along with Becca Haley.

Emily accused Keisha of “silencing” the women and “gaslighting” them on national TV.

What did Brennan say on the MAFS Afterparty?

As for what Brennan said on the MAFS Afterparty that got Emily so heated… let’s get into that.

First, he reiterated that Emily cheated during their marriage, noting, “She admitted to all her friends, all of the wives that she cheated,” said Brennan.

He also denied the claims made by Clare that he was going out on double dates with Cameron noting that it was a joke between them.

“There was no double date that actually transpired,” said Brennan.

He claimed it was a “harmless little joke between friends,” that the women are now using it as “a weapon to misplace the actual spotlight with is on Emily for cheating.”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.