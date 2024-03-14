MAFS Afterparty surprise: Cast confirms Emily cheated on Brennan during their marriage

People have been complaining about the current season being a snoozefest, but that’s because the real drama is usually on the Married at First Sight Afterparty.

The latest episode was one for the books as we learned a shocking bit of information.

Cameron Frazer was a guest on the show, and he dropped a bombshell about Emily Balch.

He claimed the 29-year-old cheated on her, husband Brennan Shoykhet during their marriage.

Emily’s BFF, Becca Haley was also a guest on the show, and she was visibly annoyed with Cameron for dropping that bombshell.

However, she confirmed that something happened between Emily and a mystery man during a night out.

Cameron is officially done with being silenced and during his appearance on MAFS Afterparty, he didn’t hold back.

The MAFS star spilled a lot of tea about his estranged wife Clare Kerr’s behavior behind the scenes, but it was his comment about Emily and Brennan that had us gagging.

He casually dropped the shocker while explaining why he was trying to convince Clare not to stir the pot between Emily and Brennan.

“Do you really want the whole thing of Emily cheating just being litigated over and over again– because I think that’s where Brennan’s gonna go,” exclaimed Cameron. “Turns out Brennan didn’t go there.”

Afterparty host, Keisha Knight Pulliam was visibly shocked as she asked, “Emily cheated during the marriage?”

“Yeah, on Brennan” confirmed Cameron, who noted that her bestie, Becca knew all about it.

“She saw on his iPad that there were girls messaging him on Instagram and all of this stuff,” explained Becca. “She gets angry, and she goes out one night and there’s an Australian guy flirting with her, and she did make out with this Australian guy.”

When Keisha pointed out that Emily was still married, Becca responded, “Yeah it’s nothing to be excused.”

MAFS viewers applaud Cameron for spilling the tea

MAFS Afterparty viewers were lapping up the tea that Cameron spilled and they applauded him on X.

“Love how Cameron is not biting his tongue on afterparty and how he is shutting Becca tf up because she know that they were all full of 💩 but blaming the men for everything,” wrote one commenter who added a funny GIF on X.

Love how Cameron is not biting his tongue on afterparty and how he is shutting Becca tf up because she know that they were all full of 💩 but blaming the men for everything #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/EVvxerpreR — Shan Martin (@theycraveshan) March 14, 2024

“Cameron said the gloves are off! He’s spilling all the beans! #MAFS,” said someone else.

Cameron said the gloves are off! He’s spilling all the beans! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/DiNY8AgKYx — Brooklynn Whitfield (@SecretTreasures) March 14, 2024

Meanwhile, one viewer noted that Cameron’s revelation added clarity on why Brennan lost interest in his wife.

“Ok, now we know why Brennan was totally done with Emily. Ok, got it. #MAFS,” wrote the commenter.

Are you shocked to find out that Emily cheated on Brennan? Does this change your opinion of her?

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.