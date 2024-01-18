MAFS fans speak on tense interaction between Emily and Afterparty host Keisha Knight Pulliam

Things took an awkward turn between Emily Balch and Married at First Sight: Afterparty host Keisha Knight Pulliam, and now viewers are chiming in.

Episode 13 aired last night with Emily and Brennan’s rocky marriage on full display.

Before we even got to the Afterparty, the couple sat down with Dr. Pia, and let’s just say it didn’t go well.

Brennan’s controlling behavior, once again, rubbed Dr. Pia the wrong way as he continued to speak for Emily, something the expert had already called him out on.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has had much to say about her husband in her confessional, but Emily keeps holding back during their interactions with the experts.

However, she let it all out during the Afterparty since Brennan was nowhere around, but he was a topic of conversation.

Emily and MAFS Afterparty host Keisha Knight Pulliam have a tense exchange

Michael, Emily, and Austin were guests on the MAFS: Afterparty show to discuss Episode 13.

Things started smoothly as host Keisha Knight Pulliam questioned Emily about her marriage.

She recounted some interactions between her and Brennan off-camera and accused him of playing the victim.

At one point, the host wanted to dig deeper into some of the specific things that happened off-camera instead of just hearing Emily’s feelings or opinions on the matter.

However, things took a turn, after Emily accused Brennan of lying and “gaslighting” her.

“This is the thing, you keep giving me your interpretation…” said Keisha.

“I think you’re trying to ask me a question that’s honestly getting nowhere…” interjected Emily. “Do you have a different question?”

Keisha was visibly taken aback, and she reiterated her sentiment.

“I’m asking you, from a viewer’s perspective that didn’t see any of these things what was said and what happened so that we can understand what was going on?”

MAFS viewers are divided on who was wrong in the situation

MAFS viewers didn’t hesitate to sound off after @mafsfan shared the clip on Instagram.

“Very patronizing and should have picked up that Emily was sharing what she was comfortable and moved on to a different question to one of the others,” said one viewer.

“Emily is afraid. I love Keisha however I think in this instance she should have moved on,” said someone else.

However, some people defended Keisha in the comments with one person saying, “I commend KKP for her professionalism during this cuz I would’ve went off on her.”

Another added, “Keisha is trying to understand what’s going on just like everyone else…it’s her job!”

One person also wrote, “This whole interaction was wild.”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.