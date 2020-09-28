Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn shows off her lavish lifestyle at 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

Elizabeth Potthast and husband, Andrei Castravet, were able to celebrate their love once again by hosting a second wedding in Moldova on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Of course, this second wedding came at a hefty price and Elizabeth’s father, Chuck, was left to foot the bill.

Elizabeth’s family has made no secret of the fact that they’re wealthy, and money plays a large part in the continued tension between Andrei and the Potthast family.

Jenn shows off part of her home

With the continuing concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Tell All took place virtually and all the cast members participated from their respective homes.

As with most confessionals and other interview segments during filming, the backgrounds tend to be modest in order to help the interviewed cast member stand out.

But this wasn’t the case with Elizabeth’s sister, Jenn.

Instead of placing herself in front of a neutral background similar to the others, Jenn opted to set up in her dining room with the majority of the room within the camera’s view.

Jenn’s aesthetic is just what fans expected

In typical Potthast fashion, Jenn’s dining room is plush and luxurious. The room seems to be separate from the kitchen and other entertaining spaces.

It is decorated with modern pieces of furniture and pairing accessories. A long, wooden, and rustic dining table sits just behind Jenn. The table is fully decorated with place settings, candles, and a nice, grey table runner.

The entire setup is a clear indication that her home is up-to-date and spacious.

Elizabeth’s family has serious opinions about Elizabeth and Andrei’s financial situation

Since moving to the U.S. to be together, Elizabeth and Andrei have had their fair share of financial troubles.

Andrei was indecisive about what he wanted to do for work once he and Elizabeth wed. The couple’s inability to provide for themselves put a big strain on their marriage because it meant that they heavily relied on Elizabeth’s family.

The Potthast family, particularly Chuck, found it hard to provide for the couple when Andrei was too proud to ask him for help directly.

In addition, Andrei’s refusal to work for Chuck when he was offered a job did little to help the tension.

The conversations were similar between Elizabeth and her sisters each time she tried to explain their money problems. They would poke and question why Andrei wasn’t working and it seemed that no answer Elizabeth provided was satisfactory, especially to Jenn.

Jenn’s arrogance was on full display during the Moldovan trip

Jenn flew to Moldova to support Elizabeth during her second wedding. But it was clear that humble Moldova wasn’t good enough for her.

During Part 1 of the Tell All, different clips were played of comments made by Elizabeth’s family while in Moldova for the wedding.

In the first scene, Jenn was interviewed by producers shortly after landing in the Moldovan airport.

She said that Moldova is what she expected and that it’s “very gloomy, sad-looking and hell no, this doesn’t look like a European destination.”

Later, while Jenn, Chuck, and Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie, were sitting in their hotel, Jenn arrogantly asked, “I wonder if the reason they eat pork fat is that it’s cheap? Almost like the scraps.”

“They’re eating peasant food,” Chuck then chimed in.

Cutting back to the Tell All, Elizabeth sighed and said that she’s seeing these clips for the first time and that her family’s behavior is disappointing.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.