Elizabeth Potthast reveals her dad Chuck’s relationship status

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched franchise star Elizabeth Potthast’s dad Chuck Potthast get stood up on a double date he went on with Elizabeth and her husband, Andrei Castravet.

He was going to meet someone he met online for the first time, but they never showed up and sent a message about having COVID-19 after Chuck had been waiting.

Now, Elizabeth is dropping information to 90 Day Fiance fans about Chuck’s current relationship status.

Elizabeth was doing a Q&A with fans on Instagram when she got the question asking if her dad was single.

She gave a short response, saying, “He sure is.” She also tagged her dad’s Instagram account, @chuckpotthast, over her Story.

90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten to know Chuck in the seven years Elizabeth and Andrei have been in the franchise. Viewers have heard more about Chuck’s past and present dating life in the last few years.

Chuck Potthast’s dating history

Elizabeth’s dad married her mom, Pamela Putnam, when he was 18 years old. Chuck and Pamela had seven children together and were married for 20 years before divorcing in 2012. Pamela has since remarried, and Chuck has remained single.

Chuck appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, where he opened up about beating bladder cancer but having to wear an ostomy bag for the rest of his life because of it.

He revealed his insecurities over the ostomy bag as it related to his dating life. He saw a dating coach his daughter Jenn Potthast knew, who told him he needed to work on self-love and acceptance before dating would be a good idea.

When Chuck was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? he was confident enough to try and meet up with the woman he met online.

While that did not work out for him, Chuck has said whether he would be open to dating on TV in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Could fans see Chuck Potthast on 90 Day: The Single Life?

In May 2022, 90 Day Fiance fans called to see Chuck on 90 Day: The Single Life after his appearance on 90 Day Diaries.

Before the May 2022 fan interest, Chuck posted a photo at the Grand Canyon, which got the attention of fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member Vanessa Guerra. She said, “We want you on the single life.”

Chuck replied, “Sign me up sounds like fun… lol.”

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life has no official air date yet, but Natalie Mordovtseva seems to be a confirmed cast member and has been filming for several months.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.