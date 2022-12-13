Who is Elizabeth Potthast’s dad Chuck dating?

Chuck Potthast let 90 Day Fiance viewers know he was ready to start dating. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched franchise alum Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast’s dad, Chuck Potthast, reveal that he met someone online.

Furthermore, the 90 Day audience watched him attempt to go on his first date with his love interest in the setting of a double date with Libby and her husband, Andrei Castravet.

90 Day fans have gotten familiar with the Potthast family patriarch over the years that Libby and Andrei have been on the show. Chuck has even had his own segment on 90 Day Diaries.

Chuck explained on 90 Day Diaries that he is a bladder cancer survivor but has to wear an ostomy bag for the rest of his life as a result and that it has lowered his confidence in getting back into the dating world.

Chuck committed to doing therapy and seems to be ready to date now. However, viewers saw Chuck get stood up on his double date but remain hopeful about seeing the woman he’d been communicating with another time.

But who is this woman that Chuck is interested in?

Who is Chuck Potthast’s love interest?

Unfortunately, not much about Chuck’s date was revealed other name her name, Lisa.

She did not communicate with Chuck that she was not going to show up to the date until he was already at the restaurant seated. She cited that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Libby was upset at first that a woman did not give her dad the courtesy of letting him know sooner and leaving him in wonder but ultimately left with an open mind after hearing the reason she was not coming.

90 Day viewers also heard that Lisa does not live in the Tampa area but that she was visiting and put seeing Chuck into her plans.

Chuck has not introduced anyone special on his Instagram, but it’s possible that another attempt at Chuck meeting up with Lisa could happen this season, so it’s not out of the question that viewers will meet her.

Chuck Potthast has expressed interest in doing 90 Day: The Single Life

Chuck was married to Libby’s mom Pamela for 20 years and fathered seven children before they ended in divorce. Chuck has been single ever since.

90 Day viewers have expressed interest in seeing Chuck on The Single Life, and Chuck has responded by saying, “Sign me up sounds like fun… lol.”

It may be possible that The Single Life viewers could see Chuck on another 90 Day spinoff in the future.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.