Elizabeth Potthast had an adorable mother-daughter date with Eleanor

Elizabeth Potthast recently enjoyed the most adorable date with her four-year-old daughter Eleanor, and she recorded the cute comment for social media.

The video showed the mother-daughter duo inside a nail salon getting pampered.

Eleanor sat comfortably in her chair while getting her toes painted and knew exactly what she wanted.

Elizabeth noted in her post that the preschooler asked for “rainbow toes,” and she had the biggest smile on her face as her mom turned the camera on her.

Meanwhile, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had a more challenging time deciding on a color for herself.

The mom of two shared some of the color options with her Instagram followers and admitted, “I can never decide!”

Elizabeth eventually decided on a sparkly purple nail polish, but it turned out to be much different than she thought once she got a good look at her fingers in the outside light.

While sitting in her car, Elizabeth showed off the color she chose and asked, “Why do nail colors always look different after you leave the salon?”

“That doesn’t look like what I took a picture of, but it’s still pretty,” she added.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast enjoys her daily workouts

When Elizabeth isn’t busy with her family, she spends time working on herself.

The TLC star looks amazing after giving birth to her son Winston a few months ago, and it’s all because she’s revved up her workout routine.

Back in January, Elizabeth showed off her post-baby body, and at that time, she was only three months postpartum.

The 32-year-old hasn’t slowed down, and over the past few months, she has posted several snaps on her Instagram Story while working out on her exercise bike.

However, her latest morning workout started with a small hiccup.

Elizabeth shared the funny moment online after she jumped on her bike and started to pedal without realizing for quite some time that the machine wasn’t even turned on.

Elizabeth posted a snap and laughed at herself, writing, “This thing didn’t turn on for 5 minutes and I was putting in effort for nothing.”

Elizabeth Potthast and her family are doing well

Another thing that Elizabeth has been putting the most effort into is her family, and by all accounts, they are all doing well.

Little Winston is hitting all his milestones and is now six months old, while his big sister Eleanor is training to be the next big tennis pro.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet are back on TV for 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk as they dissect Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.

Elizabeth Potthast Instagram Story. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth posted a photo of her and Andrei in bed, ready to watch the show, and wrote, “Your favs are back.”

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.