News Elizabeth Potthast shows off her 3-month postpartum body in skintight outfit

Elizabeth Potthast looks fabulous after giving birth a few months ago. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram 90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast gave birth to her son Winston in early October and just proved that her postpartum bounceback is strong. The 31-year-old mom of now two kids just arrived at a family vacation spot in Georgia earlier today, and Libby wasted no time flexing for the camera. The native Floridian snapped a bathroom mirror selfie with a woods backdrop behind a big window and a copper bathtub. Libby had her dirty blonde hair styled down with a side part as she smiled big with her teeth showing. Her nails were painted a brownish color, and her makeup appeared minimal, but it was her three-month postpartum body that stole the show. Elizabeth rocked a long-sleeved leopard top with a plunging neckline tucked into black high-waisted jeans. She remarked that "#timeflies," before saying, "Can't believe tomorrow I'll be 3 months PP and have a 3 month old baby [crying emoji.]" Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast wants to be a singer

At the beginning of Season 7 of Happily Ever After? viewers found out about Libby’s passion for singing. When showing her dad Chuck Potthast around her and her husband Andrei Castravet’s new house, they revealed that they turned one of the rooms into a studio for Libby.

HEA viewers also saw Libby attend a singing lesson where she practiced songs from the genre she was most interested in singing, nursery rhymes.

Next, viewers saw Libby decline to sing when propositioned by one of their house partygoers who happened to have a past as a professional singer. She was criticized by the woman for not wanting to sing and showcase her skills.

Libby’s sister Jenn Potthast was also there to hear about Libby’s singing aspirations and nursery rhyme proclivity and could not control her laughter in that moment.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet did an adorable holiday photoshoot

Libby and Andrei recently gave 90 Day fans cuteness overload with their holiday post featuring their daughter Ellie and baby Winston.

In the four photos that Libby shared on Instagram, the Castravet family was dressed up and smiling.

There were two photos featuring the family of four altogether and then one each of Libby with Ellie and Libby with Winston.

Their photo was wildly popular among 90 Day fans, with the series receiving over 100k likes and almost 1700 comments.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.