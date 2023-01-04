Elizabeth Potthast shows off her 3-month postpartum body in skintight outfit

90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast gave birth to her son Winston in early October and just proved that her postpartum bounceback is strong.
The 31-year-old mom of now two kids just arrived at a family vacation spot in Georgia earlier today, and Libby wasted no time flexing for the camera.
The native Floridian snapped a bathroom mirror selfie with a woods backdrop behind a big window and a copper bathtub.
Libby had her dirty blonde hair styled down with a side part as she smiled big with her teeth showing. Her nails were painted a brownish color, and her makeup appeared minimal, but it was her three-month postpartum body that stole the show.
Elizabeth rocked a long-sleeved leopard top with a plunging neckline tucked into black high-waisted jeans.
She remarked that “#timeflies,” before saying, “Can’t believe tomorrow I’ll be 3 months PP and have a 3 month old baby [crying emoji.]”
Elizabeth is looking great – we can’t believe she only gave birth to baby Winston three months ago!
We loved this basic leopard print top she wore in her recent story, and it inspired us to hunt down something similar for you to steal!
We found this long-sleeve jersey top by Monki that we LOVE. This piece is so easy to wear and will go with everythinggg (leopard print is a neutral after all!)
Wear this one with denim, cargos, throw it over dresses and pair it with skirts – the possibilities are endless.