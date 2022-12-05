Elizabeth Potthast celebrates baby Winston’s 2-month birthday

Elizabeth shared a post with her baby boy Winston. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast has been blissful with her son Winston after giving birth on October 7, 2022.

The proud mama has taken every opportunity to share her postpartum love for Winston, and she recently celebrated him on his 2-month birthday.

Libby shared an Instagram Story with her 840k followers that focused on the birthday milestone Winston achieved.

With her hair up in a messy bun and wearing a simple black romper, Libby snapped a mirror selfie while holding her first boy.

Libby’s face was mostly obscured, but she appeared to be smiling behind the camera as she held Winston with her free arm while he laid diagonally across her body in a white onesie.

Over the photo, Libby wrote, “Happy 2 months baby Win [blue heart emoji.]” A “2 months” emoji was also placed at the bottom left of the snap.

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet had an epic gender reveal

Happily Ever After? viewers watched Libby and her husband, Andrei Castravet, take their dads to the Grand Canyon in Arizona and make them the first people to know about their second pregnancy.

Both fathers were touched, but Libby’s subsequent actions of posting the baby announcement on social media before telling her family members were questioned by Potthast family patriarch, Chuck Potthast.

In any case, Libby apologized to her sisters. After the social media announcement came Libby and Andrei’s gender reveal.

They decided to have skydivers as part of the gender reveal. The family of three stood in an open field as skydivers swooped down to reveal a blue flag trailing behind the first to land, signifying that Libby and Andrei were having a boy.

The Potthast family is going to family counseling

Still to come this season on Happily Ever After? is the family counseling session in which the whole Potthast family will participate.

With so much drama and ill feelings at the core of Libby’s family verse Andrei, Chuck wanted to have the family try and come together to try and heal.

Andrei suspects that one of Libby’s family members who don’t like him is trying to sabotage his ability to stay in America after learning that his green card was at stake earlier this season.

Any suspicions will be aired out during the therapy session, but based on this season’s trailer and past history, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the allegations will be received.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.