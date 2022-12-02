Is Andrei from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? really at risk of being deported?

Libby and Andrei are worried that Andrei might be deported to Moldova. Pic credit: @andreicastravet/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Andrei Castravet and his wife Elizabeth Potthast could be moving to Moldova if Andrei gets deported, but is he really at risk?

During Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, Andrei revealed the bombshell news and now 90 Day Fiance viewers are wondering whether he’s really in danger of being forced out of the United States.

Andrei revealed that he wouldn’t be automatically receiving his two-year green card extension without more interviews with the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) office.

His immigration attorney told him there was a possibility that someone issued a complaint against him, prompting him to wonder if someone in Libby’s family was to blame.

“I gotta tell you, I’ve never had a case where there was a child together and that they called you for an interview. I’ve never had a case like that,” Andrei’s attorney told him.

Andrei’s attorney, Emel Ersan, feared that something in Andrei’s Moldovan records could have made him ineligible for a green card. Emel explained that it was possible the USCIS office missed something and may dig deeper into his past.

Could Andrei Castravet’s shady past in Moldova get him deported?

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise likely remember that Andrei has a shady past back in his native country of Moldova. Andrei previously worked for the Moldovan police force but curiously left the country after some alleged corruption took place.

However, Andrei never explained why he left the police force and hasn’t provided many details about what really happened. Additionally, Andrei admitted that initially, he didn’t reveal his police department investigation to his attorney.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is seemingly still in the U.S.

Season 7 of Happily Ever After? is currently airing, and was likely filmed several months ago. Since then, Andrei has continued to post on social media, seemingly proving that he is still living in America with Libby and their two children, Eleanor (Ellie) and Winston.

Andrei’s latest activity on Instagram includes a post from October 21 depicting Ellie picking out a pumpkin ahead of Halloween. The post was geo-tagged in Tampa, Florida, where he and Libby reside.

It looks like, at least for now, Andrei is safe from deportation.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.