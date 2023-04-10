Elizabeth Potthast and her babies strike a pose for Easter snaps

Elizabeth Potthast had a beautiful Easter weekend with her family, and she made sure to capture the moment.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star donned a floral dress and fuzzy pink heels to celebrate the holiday and she snapped an adorable photo, with her husband Andrei Castravet, and their two kids.

Elizabeth shared the photos on social media which showed their four-year-old daughter Eleanor in her pink and white dress as she held on tightly to her doll.

Meanwhile, this marks baby Winston’s first Easter, and he was handsome as usual in his little outfit. At first, the infant gave a mean mug to the camera, but he eventually warmed up and gave us a big smile in the last slide.

Andrei was also in the mix as he smiled for the snap while they all posed in front of a colorful floral backdrop.

“Happy Easter! 🐰🌸✨⁣#easter2023 #castravetcrew,” Elizabeth captioned the post.

It seems Elizabeth pulled out all her floral prints for the spring season because a few days ago she rocked a similar outfit for her sister Becky Lichtwerch’s baby shower.

Becky is pregnant with her second child, so, Elizabeth along with her sister Jenn Potthast, and their mom threw Becky a lovely celebration as she gets ready to welcome her baby girl.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s baby girl Eleanor and her baby brother Winston stole the show in their mom’s recent snaps.

Eleanor and Winston Castravet steal the show

Elizabeth’s Instagram post has already racked up thousands of likes and comments, with many complimenting their beautiful family.

However, people couldn’t help but point out the cuteness factor between Eleanor and Winston, who stole the show in the family snaps.

One commenter noted that Eleanor is “growing up fast and so pretty.”

Someone else said, “Elly has inherited that beautiful little face like all her aunties and her mama and the little boy looks like Andrei 😮.”

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

People also pointed out Winston’s mean mug in the photo.

“Winston looks like Andre with that mean mug, but he looks like Chuck when he’s smiling. What a cutie!” added someone else.

“I love Wintson’s mean mug in the first pic 😂 Such a cutie. You have such a beautiful family 🥰,” wrote an Instagram user.

However, Elizabeth explained it was because “he just woke up from a nap.”

Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast stays fit and healthy with 310 Nutrition

Elizabeth Potthast maintains her svelte figure thanks to 310 Nutrition and she promoted their 310 Shake on Instagram.

“As a momma on the go, I ♥️ products that are healthy & quick to make and @310nutrition’s #310shake is both!” said the TLC star, who added, “It’s so much more than just a weight loss shake, it’s the perfect junk food replacement.”

The 310 Shake is a meal replacement, weight loss shake that has between 90 to 110 calories and contains probiotics, adaptogens as well as 26 vitamins and minerals.

Buyers can choose from flavors including caramel sundae, strawberry, chocolate bliss, cookies and creme, and vanilla creme. The nutritional, plant-based products are made with ingredients such as brown rice, pumpkin, and pea.

The meal replacement shakes are sold single and also in small variety packs with 12 for $59.99 and 24 for $67.49. You can also get the full-size, triple-flavor pack for $149.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.