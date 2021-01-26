Elizabeth Lyn Vargas responds to ex-husband’s girlfriend, says she’s ‘another jealous woman’

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas responds to ex-husband’s girlfriend. Pic credit:Bravo

Is there a feud brewing between Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and her ex-husband’s new girlfriend?

It seems the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has upset the new woman in Bernt Bodal’s life.

Elizabeth has been talking about Bernt since the moment she appeared on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And, she even confessed during an outing with her castmates that she still loved him and that they still communicate.

The RHOC star admitted that her five-year marriage to the wealthy businessman ended because of his ongoing infidelity.

But despite being in a new relationship, the women were confused about how much the newbie spoke about her ex.

Then, during the Season 15 reunion, Braunwyn Windham-Burke dropped a bomb on Elizabeth and told her that Bernt had gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Michelle.

Elizabeth for some reason seemed hurt by the comment and exclaimed that the pair were not engaged because if they were, she would know about it.

Michelle caught wind of Elizabeth’s comment and lashed out at her on social media.

But now, the Orange County Housewife is clapping back!

Elizabeth says ex’s girlfriend is jealous

The Real Housewives of Orange County star faced some backlash from her ex-husband’s girlfriend Michelle over the weekend.

And, Michelle made made some disturbing allegations against Elizabeth.

But Elizabeth responded in a statement to Page Six and noted that Michelle was simply jealous.

“I am uncertain who this particular Michelle is on a personal level, confessed the RHOC star.

“However, it is my understanding that she is in somewhat of a relationship at some capacity with my ex-husband.”

Elizabeth continued, “Unfortunately, in today’s day and age there’s a lot of negativity going around in the world, and I feel she is caught up in it along with a lot of other individuals. However, she is not involved in my life in any capacity and never will be.”

The Orange County Housewife also made it known that “Women come after me all the time, and this is another clear example of another jealous woman coming after me, and it’s not my problem. I’m sorry she feels that way. I wish her well.”

What did Michelle say?

The real question is, what did Michelle say to elicit this response from the Real Housewives of Orange County star?

Well, she said alot actually.

After the media outlet posted Elizabeth’s comments from the reunion, Michelle lashed out in a series of now-deleted comments.

But they were already captured by Page Six.

“I am standing up for Bernt who is the love of my life and we are both secure in our relationship for years now,” commented Michelle. “We both just want her to get a life and go away — that is why I said anything.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, January 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.