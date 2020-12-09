Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is gifting her RHOC cast mates expensive Louis Vuitton face masks for Christmas

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is trying to stay in her castmates’ good graces, and her Christmas gifts to them may do just that.

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie has not had the easiest time fitting in with the group.

And viewers have not really gotten a chance to know very much about her, except for the fact that she is rich.

It seems that it’s all Elizabeth has been talking about on the show, since revealing her ongoing divorce to her co-stars.

But, some of them are convinced that Elizabeth is consumed with money and with getting as much of it as she can from the divorce.

Well, the RHOC women will be happy to learn that she’s putting her money to good use and buying them all gifts for the holidays.

Elizabeth buys Louis Vuitton masks for her co-stars

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast members will be happy to open their gift from one particular co-star.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas recently revealed to Page Six that she’s already purchased the perfect gift for her castmates.

“I ordered them Louis Vuitton face masks,” shared the 45-year old. “I don’t know if I’m going to get them in time, because they’re back-ordered. So I’m hoping they come.”

Vargas explained her gift telling the media outlet, “They’re super badass. I have them myself. You can breathe through them. They cover your nose and your face and your mouth.”

Elizabeth may have opted for a practical gift for her RHOC cast members, but she certainly didn’t skimp on the price.

These are not the typical two-dollar masks that you can grab at target.

One of these Monogram Tapestry bandana and mask cover sets from Louis Vuitton will set you back almost $500.

Elizabeth Vargas is going all out for Christmas this year when it comes to her RHOC cast members — even the ones who have been throwing shade.

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie paid a whopping $490 each on these designer masks for her co-stars.

But hey, Vargas is very rich, after all.

And in case you’re wondering what accounts for the high price tag, well they are Louis Vuitton, so there’s that!

Additionally, the mask is made from 100 percent cotton and has elastic ear-loops and adjusters. It boasts an allover LV monogram pattern and comes with a small drawstring bag.

The RHOC star continued to justify her gift saying, “Ultimately, you run out the door not just with your cell phone, your wallet and your purse, [but also] with a mask, so it’s an accessory now.”

Elizabeth added, “Even if they’re not functioning — some of them just don’t work at all — at least you have it on and you’re making a conscious effort and you’re respecting others and their needs.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.