Elizabeth Bice pays tribute to husband Jaime Thompson for saving her and their dog from a pitbull

Elizabeth Bice and her dog Dharma have had a scary week.

While in Santa Barbara, Elizabeth and her beloved furbaby were involved in a dog attack. The attack was serious- Elizabeth suffered broken hand bones and her dog required surgery.

Elizabeth says Jaime rescued her

She praised her husband Jaime with his superhuman reaction in rescuing both her and Dharma.

“Yesterday Dharma and myself were attacked by a Pitt bull breed of dog. (Will leave that there for you to make your own opinions) But this man seriously did some superhuman shit yesterday. I look at my husband way differently today. He saved our lives yesterday. I don’t know how he got to us so fast but I am beyond lucky to have both of these to wake up to today,” she explained in a post on Instagram.

Although Elizabeth and Dharma were very shaken up from the accident, both are expected to fully recover.

Elizabeth said that she doesn’t even want to imagine how bad it could’ve been if her husband Jaime wasn’t there.

The 90-pound dog latched on to Elizabeth’s arm, breaking bones in her hand. As a result of the incident, Elizabeth will temporarily have to sleep on the ground of the bathroom with her dog to supervise the drain tubes from the surgery.

A fellow MAFS alum witnessed the attack

While viewers were upset that she emphasized it was a “pit bull breed of dog,” Beth stood by her opinion.

Beth took to the comments and started responding to the fans that were shaming her.

“I was attacked by a Pittbull Dog. It’s not a lie it is a fact in what happened. Sorry, once again this breed goes into the news. I didn’t know all Americans should have a Pittbull 101 before walking down the street. I guess that’s what we tell the dead and mulled children this breed has killed,” she wrote.

“And if you think I’m being crazy, @abowlforlife was there too and saw it go down. You can’t tell us any different,” she continued.

Amber Bowles, her castmate from the Married at First Sight season based in Charlotte hopped in Beth’s comments to defend her.

“You don’t realize what went down. If @justbeth____ showed you a pic of her pup’s injuries you’d be changing your tune. This was a ‘sweet dog’ that turned into a monster,” the MAFS alum wrote.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.