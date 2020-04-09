Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting from Survivor: Are they still together?

Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting were on Survivor: Island of the Idols together, and they were both very interesting members of the cast.

They also both became involved in controversies during the fall 2019 season on CBS.

Jack survived long enough to make it to the Survivor Season 39 jury, but he became the seventh person voted out at Tribal Council.

Elizabeth made it a bit further, taking part in the merge and becoming a member of the LumuWaku Tribe. She was voted out on Day 30, though, finishing in ninth place for the season.

Though Jack and Elizabeth didn’t come close to winning the $1 million prize during their season, they did make news for a relationship that they announced after the Survivor Season 39 finale.

As a reminder, during the pre-taped finale, it was revealed that Tommy Sheehan was the Survivor: Island of the Idols winner. Dean Kowalski was the was first runner-up, and Noura Salman was the second runner-up.

Are Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting from Survivor still together?

Before the world seemed to come to a crashing halt, Elizabeth and Jack were still together. Jack even shared a fun new picture on social media, which is shared below:

Jack shared the picture above on his Instagram account, and it features Elizabeth, his sister, and his mom. It seems to confirm that the couple is still going strong outside of the reality competition show.

Below are two more Instagram photos that Jack shared, where he spoke about his relationship with Elizabeth.

On the second Instagram post, he states, “I am beyond proud to call this curly headed, exuberant, and compassionate woman my girlfriend/twin.”

Survivor Season 40 continues on CBS

The new season of the show, which began filming shortly after the production team filmed Island of the Idols, is now down to its final 10 competitors.

During a really exciting episode on Wednesday night, viewers saw Adam Klein getting voted off the show.

It may have been the most chaotic Tribal Council we have seen in a while, ending with a funny moment where Adam tried to play what he thought was an Immunity Idol attached to the podium of host Jeff Probst.

The cast, which includes 20 former winners of the show, doesn’t include Tommy Sheehan, but it does include some great of the game.

Rob Mariano, Tyson Apostol, Michele Fitzgerald, and Sarah Lacina are just four of the 20 previous winners who were brought back to compete for a $2 million prize.

Survivor Season 40 airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.