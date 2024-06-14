DWTS stars Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov say they are ‘so blessed’ in family news update

Dancing with the Stars’ Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov continue to share exciting family updates with friends and fans.

The professional dancers married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Nikita Sofia Pashkova, last year.

She’s already on her way toward becoming a social media star and potentially will follow in her parents’ famous footsteps as dancers.

Nikita recently enjoyed a milestone event: She officially celebrated her first birthday with various DWTS friends and other guests at her fun-filled party.

The couple shared that they felt “so blessed” over the recent celebration with others for their daughter’s special event.

In addition, Daniella shared several updates about their daughter’s progress with her mobility and dance skills, indicating that her potential path could be similar to her parents’.

Daniella revealed their daughter is ready to dance

In one exciting update, Daniella uploaded a video clip on her Instagram that features Nikita standing up in a room while holding onto wooding banisters.

The text at the bottom of the video reads, “Tell me your parents are professional dancers without telling me.”

The video has some catchy music playing in the background while Nikita flexes her foot and taps her toe as if she’s perfecting some moves for the dance floor.

“Get it girl,” Daniella captioned the clip with hashtags for “#prodancer,” “#dwts,” and “#baby.”

The recent post received over 47,000 likes, as individuals recognized that Daniella and Pasha have some early dance skills.

Interestingly, Nikita’s display of potential dance moves arrived days after a significant milestone for Daniella and Pasha’s daughter. In another video, Daniella shared that Nikita was now walking.

“We have a walker!!!!!” Daniella wrote on the clip, captioning it jokingly, “And now we have to buy her a helmet.”

DWTS couple says they ‘are so blessed’ after celebrating Nikita’s first birthday

These days, many celebrities are creating Instagram accounts for their kids before they potentially achieve fame.

That is the case for Daniella and Pasha’s daughter, who has her own IG, where the couple shares carousels of photos and video clips.

Last week, a carousel of images and an exciting family update arrived. It was Nikita’s first birthday celebration, which the caption labeled “Nikita’s ONEderland.”

“This day was everything we’ve ever dreamed of having for our daughter. We are so blessed we were able to celebrate with friends and family at our new home! This day was filled with lots of love and laughter. Can’t wait to share more with you guys,” the couple shared.

Photos in the IG carousel post included the couple planting kisses on their daughter’s chin and cheek and Nikita in a pink outfit as she stood near a cake and balloons.

Additional photos showed parts of Nikita’s first birthday party, which included friends and their kids, such as DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro and his three children. A Soaps report indicated that Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s son Rio was also there.

A group photo showed various party guests and their young kids together. Festive pink and white balloons surrounded them, and “Nikita’s Onederland” appeared behind them in fancy letters on a green backdrop.

Nikita’s mother claimed the Mirrorball Trophy during Season 30, just her second season on DWTS. Daniella returned in Seasons 31 and 32, partnering with Joseph Baena and Jason Mraz, respectively.

Pasha appeared in Seasons 28 through 32 but has yet to win a trophy during his various attempts. However, he will likely have more chances.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Daniella and Pasha will appear in the upcoming Dancing with the Stars season, as the cast and premiere date is forthcoming. However, one has to think they’ll eventually return to compete and that someday Nikita might follow in her parents’ footsteps!

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premiere is TBA for ABC and Disney+.