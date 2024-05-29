DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro sparks rumors of Tyler Perry feud with cryptic remarks

Alfonso Ribeiro’s recent remarks created speculation that he and Tyler Perry aren’t on good terms.

Rumors emerged after the Dancing With the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Videos host recently discussed his most iconic role.

He said it also led to him not acting due to being continually associated with that character.

Ribeiro memorably appeared on NBC’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Belair for six years as Will Smith’s fictional cousin, Carlton Banks.

Carlton became known for his preppy style, humor, and trademark dance, known as “the Carlton.”

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite the widespread fame it brought, the TV show host and actor recently called the role the “greatest and worst thing that ever happened” to him.

Ribeiro made cryptic remarks about Perry after comments about his career ‘sacrifice’

According to Ribeiro, he has some “great memories” from his time with the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, including the “great energy buildup” of his castmates listening to music and dancing in Will Smith’s dressing room.

However, he revealed to Closer that his role as Carlton also “came with a sacrifice,” and that was his acting career.

“I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me. It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else,” he shared with Closer.

A May 27 tweet arrived after Ribeiro’s interview remarks had been public for several weeks. The individual suggested that writer, director, and filmmaker Tyler Perry could “revamp” Ribeiro’s career.

“I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me,” Ribeiro tweeted a day later.

Pic credit: @alfonso_ribeiro/Twitter

Ribeiro’s tweet prompted many curious replies, seeming to inquire about what happened between him and Perry.

“‘That man’ sounds like there’s more you need to get off your chest. Tell us, this is a safe space,” one commenter replied.

“Ohhhh what I miss cuzzo??” another asked.

“The savage level just went through the roof on this. I don’t know what happened but something did. Speak your truth Carlton,” a commenter replied.

Pic credit: @alfonso_ribeiro/Twitter

Mysterious issue lingers between Ribeiro and Perry

Ribeiro didn’t reply to anyone’s responses to his tweet about Perry, but his comments suggest something happened between them.

While he hasn’t appeared in any of Perry’s movies, they previously worked together on Meet the Browns, a sitcom adaptation of Perry’s 2004 play and 2008 film of the same name.

From 2009 to 2010, Ribeiro directed 12 episodes of the TBS sitcom Perry created and produced. According to the IMDB listing, Perry also directed 17 show episodes during that same period.

The show, starring Tamela J. Mann, Denise Boutte, and David Mann, ran for five seasons on TBS and ended in 2011.

Ribeiro began hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos in 2015 and became a co-host of Dancing With the Stars in Season 31. As of Season 32, he became the primary host after Tyra Banks’ departure, with Julianne Hough as his co-host.

While Ribeiro seems to love his current work, he hasn’t completely abandoned plans for his acting career.

“I’m enjoying being a host and am very happy with it. But, yes, I would go back to acting if it was exactly the right thing,” he told Closer.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere is TBA for Disney+ and ABC.