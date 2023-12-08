DWTS star Julianne Hough blasted for ‘hideous’ and ‘inappropriate’ outfit during Season 32 finale

Dancing With the Stars viewers called out the wardrobe decisions made for Julianne Hough during the Season 32 finale.

The DWTS episode featured the crowning of new winners, as Xochitl Gomez and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, claimed the first-ever Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

They bested five other contending couples, including runner-up Jason Mraz and his dance partner, Daniella Karagach.

The finale featured couples performing one dance coached by a DWTS judge and another that was a freestyle. Alfonso Ribeiro and Hough helped present the show with dance introductions and interviews throughout the night.

While many viewers were pleased with the overall presentation and the results, some took exception to the co-host’s outfits.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Some went so far as to call the ensembles she wore during the evening “hideous” and even “inappropriate” for what’s deemed a family-friendly show.

Julianne Hough wore a Versace gown during the DWTS finale

Many viewers have seemed pleased with the addition of Ribeiro and Hough as the Dancing With the Star hosts, as they add a new element to the show thanks to their performance abilities.

The Season 32 finale featured Hough in several outfits during the night, including a sparkly red costume for a Christmas-themed performance featuring various show winners and professional dancers returning to the ballroom.

Hough wore a drop-waist black Versace gown for most of the evening as she co-hosted the show.

It included sheer material throughout the top section, which some viewers might have thought was too much on her back.

Below the dress’s corset-like bodice with mesh sections was a large princess-style skirt, as seen in the image below.

The DWTS co-host also had her hair slicked back and a diamond necklace as part of her elegant look.

Hough and Women’s Wear Daily shared an Instagram carousel post showing more of the dress and her overall look.

Over 15,000 likes arrived on the post showcasing the dress. However, some viewers thought the outfit was too much or “hideous.”

Viewers blasted Hough’s ‘hideous’ and ‘inappropriate’ outfit

The Dancing With the Star and Hough’s Instagram carousel posts above received plenty of reactions, including commenters who said they disliked what Hough was wearing.

“I love everything about this show except what they make Julianne wear,” one commenter wrote.

“exactly, for a family show!! Epic Disappointment,” another individual commented.

One commenter called it a “very inappropriate dress,” while another replied that it was “definitely a hideous dress” but said calling it “inappropriate” was “a bit of a stretch.”

Pic credit: @dancingwiththestars/Instagram

Additional comments arrived on the @WWD and Hough’s Instagram carousel post, which presented images of her look.

“I didn’t like the skirt detail going down on the back side. It’s not a good look,” one commenter wrote.

“I love most of this costume. The hip low line took away a classical line,” another commented.

Others further expressed disgust over the look, calling it “The most ugliest dress” and “nasty.”

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

While some criticized Hough’s finale look, others praised the DWTS co-host, calling the ensemble “stunning.”

“This finale look was Everything,” a commenter wrote, including a fire, heart, and clapping hands emojis.

Pic credit: @juleshough/Instagram

“You looked stunning You made this season the best it ever been,” another commenter wrote regarding Hough on Season 32.

According to WWD, this wasn’t the first time that dress was worn either. Singer Lady Gaga was in the same Versace dress during the Oscars this past March, so Hough reintroduced the look for the DWTS finale.

Dancing With the Star Season 33 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.