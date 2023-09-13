DWTS: Sharna Burgess reveals she wasn’t asked back for Season 32

Dancing with the Stars fan favorite Sharna Burgess revealed that she was not asked back onto the show this year.

Sharna, her husband Brian Austin Green, and friend Randy Spelling started the Oldish podcast this month, with their first episode coming out on September 12.

On the debut episode, Brian and Sharna discussed their past relationships and their time on Dancing with the Stars.

Who could forget their DWTS love story when they were paired together on Season 30 and fell in love during the process?

However, Sharna revealed that she was not asked to come back for Season 32 after she took Season 31 off due to giving birth in June 2022.

Sharna took time on the podcast to open up about not receiving a phone call to return to Season 32.

“It got to the week of everyone getting their phone calls,” she said. “And I know when everyone is getting their phone calls because we’re all talking. They say don’t tell anyone, but everyone tells each other.”

“I realized when all those spots were filled that I didn’t get the call,” she revealed. “I didn’t get any phone call at this point. I didn’t get confirmed whether I was on or off. I just knew because of other people.”

“And that was really hard,” Sharna continued.

She confided in her husband at the time, telling Brian that she had a feeling they weren’t going to ask her back, though at the time, he told her she was “crazy” for thinking that.

“I’m sure they’re so excited to have you,” Brian told her.

“Because I wasn’t expecting it, it was tough,” Sharna shared of not being on this season.

However, she added that the last five years on the show were really “rocky,” especially since they changed executive producers.

Not only was there a change in producers, but Sharna had her controversial win with Bobbyt Bones and her time with difficult partners.

Although Sharna won’t be returning for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, fans can keep up with the pro dancer through her Oldish podcast.

Now, all the cast members for Season 32 have been revealed, and this stunning (and controversial) cast is sure to bring on the heat this season, and we can’t wait to see who will win the Mirror Ball.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26, at 8/7c on ABC.