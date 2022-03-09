DWTS pro Cheryl Burke reveals what is helping her during her divorce

Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @cherylburke/Instagram

The news that Cheryl Burke was divorcing her husband, Matthew Lawrence, hit last month.

Since that time, Cheryl asked for some time to process her thoughts.

She then posted that she returned to the chapel where she was married and reflected on her life at that time, telling fans that it was difficult.

Now, Cheryl is letting fans know what has helped her during this tough time in her life.

Cheryl Burke talks about coping curing divorce

Cheryl Burke likes to believe she can tell her fans about anything in her life and remain an open book.

However, she is a little unsure of what she wants to share this time.

She had done a lot of sharing over the past year, especially when she talked about her recovery from addiction and the loss of her father.

Now, she has found a way to deal with the stress in her life concerning the divorce.

She posted to Instagram, “I’ve realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone — other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn’t count.”

This ties into things Cheryl has said in the past about mostly sheltering herself from pain through her addictions. Without relying on alcohol, Burke is dealing with her feelings in a way she never has before.

Cheryl Burke admits that divorce is not as important as other things

“I’ve taken initiative, and my intention has been to really try and feel my feelings and, more importantly, not judge my feelings while I’m feeling them,” Cheryl said in a previous post.

“Feeling your feelings may be scary,” she said.” But it’s worth it in the long run.”

Cheryl and Matthew were married for just over three years.

Cheryl met Matthew after his brother, actor Joey Lawrence, appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2006. They began dating in February 2007 and broke up in 2008.

Nine years later, they reunited in 2017 and got engaged in May 2018, when Matthew proposed on Cheryl’s 34th birthday.

Cheryl filed for divorce in February.

She also admitted that her problems are nowhere near as important right now as the problems people face in Ukraine, where her fellow professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy was stuck for almost a week during the war.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.